Luther Burden III Shares His Top Quarterback Picks; The Buzz, Saturday March 15
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III spoke with NFL on CBS' Aditi Kinkhabwala about his ideal quarterback as he prepares to join the professional ranks. A projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Burden named Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow his top choice.
Kinkhabwala asked Burden to choose between two given quarterbacks at a time until one remained. Ultimately, Burden picked Burrow over the likes of Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.
"Joe, he's gonna try to get you an opportunity. If it's fourth and short, he might just throw it, launch it," Burden told Kinkhabwala. "That's what you want as a receiver, big plays."
The Bengals currently hold the No. 17 pick in the first round of the Draft, meaning Cincinatti could potentially turn Burden's vision into a reality.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Track and field NCAA Indoor Championship in Virginia Beach, Va.
Mizzou Results
- Sam Innes finished No. 14 in the weight throw at the Track and Field NCAA Indoor Championships, with a best attempt of 20.97 meters
- Tennis lost ro No. 2 Texas A&M 4-0 in Columbia
Did you notice?
- Missouri's Sam Innes earned Second Team All-American honors for the weight throw at the Track and Field Indoor Championships on Friday.
- Innes' teammates Jonathan Seremes and Sterling Scott have qualified for Saturday's men's triple jump final. On the women's side, Euphenie Andre will compete for a triple jump national title, while Claudina Diaz and Kristi Perez-Snyman are each vying for a high jump title.
- Former Mizzou linebacker Nick Bolton has officially re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. This past season, Bolton led the Chiefs with 106 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss. His new contract is set to last three years and total $45 million
READ: Former Mizzou LB Nick Bolton Signs Monster Extension with Chiefs
- Mizzou Athletics recognized graduating senior members of the cheer team, golden girls, band and more at its final home basketball game of the season
