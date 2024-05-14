Missouri Golf Tied for Ninth at NCAA Regionals, The Buzz: May 14, 2024
Missouri golf finds themselves in a tie for ninth with SMU after one day at the Stanford Golf Course. The Illinois Fighting Illini are fighting for first place, standing four shots ahead of Florida State.
Fifth-year Missouri senior Charlie Crockett was the highest finisher for the Tigers after the first day, shooting a three-under 67 to find himself in a tie for tenth place. Standout Tiger golfer Jack Lundin was next up, three shots back in a tie for 30th.
Three Tigers finished outside of the top 50, lowering their team score. The winner of each regional moves on to the NCAA Championships, with other teams chosen by a selection committee.
Multiple of the country's top golfers find themselves stopping the leaderboard, including Florida State's Luke Clanton, Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen and Illinois' Jackson Buchanan in a tie for second.
Today’s Schedule:
Men’s Golf: 2024 Stanford Regional. 10:25 a.m. CT. Live Stats.
Tigers Results:
Men's Golf: T9 at Stanford regional
- Missouri Men's Basketball's SEC schedule was released. They will face off against Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas and others at home while facing the Razorbacks, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt twice in conference play.
- Missouri football took a few players down to the Dominican Republic for a mission trip. They helped out local communities in the area.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
109 days
