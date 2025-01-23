Missouri Guard Earns SportsCenter Top-10 Play in Loss to Texas; The Buzz, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025
There were very few bright spots in the Missouri Tigers basketball game on the road against Texas.
One play was good enough to make SportsCenter Top 10 the next day. This was a solo drive to the basket brought in by guard Tamar Bates. It was the no. 8 play of the day.
Bates and the rest of the Tigers had an off night offensively against the Longhorns, only making it to 53 points. Shots beyond the arc seemed to rarely make it through the hoop and the Tigers struggled in the paint, as well.
Missouri will get a chance to keep their win streak at home going against a top 25 team in Ole Miss. The Tigers will take on the Rebels on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.
Today's Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Wrestling: Missouri 21, Arizona State 15
Did you notice?
- Fans had the chance to stream the Missouri Tigers wrestling meet against Arizona State though the UFC Fight Pass. Fans will get another opportunity to do so on Sunday, Jan. 26 as the Tigers take on No. 20 West Virginia.
- Missouri may have lost some great talent with EDGE Williams Nwaneri entering the transfer portal, but it turns out that they may have gained more this offseason. According to On3, the No. 1 EDGE in the portal, Damon Wilson committed to Mizzou, whereas Nwaneri comes in at the No. 2 EDGE transfer.
