Missouri Soccer Defeats the Kansas City Roos: The Buzz
Missouri soccer closed out its non-conference schedule against the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC). The Tigers (3-3-1) were looking to rebound after losing their home opener to Illinois, 0-2, on September 4. The contest against Illinois showcased the Tigers' offensive skills, outshooting the Fighting Illini 11-6, but they could not break through offensively.
The Tigers started the game strong with a goal in the third minute, when junior defender Mia Yang scored her second career goal. Sophomore forward Emily Deruki set up the play, assisting on the shot that landed in the bottom center of the net. Yang's first career goal came less than two weeks earlier against No. 15 Memphis on August 28, when she scored the tie point.
Missouri continued to play strong defense against Kansas City, preventing them from scoring during the entire game. The Tigers continued to play offensively, recording seven shots on goal heading into halftime. Goalkeeper Kate Phillips played the full match and made a key save in the 53rd minute to maintain the shutout and their early lead.
Missouri will host the University of Texas on Friday, September 12, at 7 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
- Missouri Soccer: Missouri 1, Kansas City 0
Monday's Mizzou Schedule:
- Women's Golf at the Sam Golden Invitational, Denton, Texas - Live Stats
- Men's Golf at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, Grand Haven, Michigan
Did you notice?
- No. 25 Missouri football has moved to No. 12 on ESPN's FPI rankings, up seven spots from last week. The move comes after the Tigers defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 42-31, on Saturday, September 7.
- Brody Jones, a three-star cornerback from Fayetteville, Arkansas, has received an offer from Missouri football. At the end of the 2024 season, Jones had 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
That's not how I want my players to think, or to act, or to react.- Gary Pinkel
On this day in Mizzou history...
September 8, 2012: Mizzou played its first-ever Southeastern Conference game at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers couldn’t hold on to a 20-17 lead in the third quarter as Georgia pulled away for the 41-24 victory.
