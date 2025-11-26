How to Watch Mizzou's Final Regular Season Finale at Arkansas
Missouri has one game remaining in the regular season, traveling to play at Arkansas in Week 14.
Missouri is coming off a 17-6 loss to then-No. 8 Oklahoma in Norman. Quarterback Beau Pribula returned from injury after missing two games, but the Tigers' offense was stagnant in the loss.H
Missouri now prepares to face Arkansas. The Tigers are currently on a three-game winning streak against the Razorbacks.
Here's all the information on where, when, and how to watch the matchup.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers against Arkansas Razorbacks
Who: Missouri Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at Arkansas (2-9, 0-7)
What: Week 14 of the College Football season
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,212), Fayetteville, Arkansas
When: Saturday, November 29, 2:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Away 202, Home 190
Series: 17th meeting between the two teams. Missouri is 12-4 in the series. In 2024, the Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 28-21.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers fell to Oklahoma 17-6. Wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. had a productive day on offense with 115 receiving yards.
Last Time Out, Arkansas: The Razorbacks fell 52-37 to No. 16 Texas. Arkansas used two quarterbacks, KJ Jackson and Taylen Green. They threw for a combined 324 yards.
