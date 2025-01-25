Missouri Track and Field Hosts Bob Teel Invitational: The Buzz, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025
Missouri track and field will host its third straight home indoor meet of the 2025 indoor season today, beginning at 10 a.m. The competition will be held inside the Hearnes Center, and participating schools include UMKC, Murray State, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Washington University, SIUE, and Northwest Missouri State.
At the Show-Me Showdown on January 17, Kristi Perez-Snyman tied the program record for the high jump. The 1.83m jump was first in program history and fourth nationally in 2025. The record was set by Hanne Skei Andersen in 1993 and replicated by Valeria Kostiuk in 2018. In the 60m dash at the Show-Me Showdown, Alicia Burnett completed the race in 7.29 seconds, replacing the previous record of 7.33 seconds set by LaQuisha Jackson in 2016.
According to Missouri Athletics, the invitational is named after Bob Teel, a Missouri alumni who played football and track for the Tigers from 1946 to 1949. In 1948, he set the school record and placed sixth in the world with a 25-foot, one-quarter-inch jump in the long jump championship. His record qualified him for the U.S. Olympic trials. After graduating, Teel became the Tigers' track coach from 1973 to 1988. In 1995, he was inducted into the University of Missouri Hall of Fame.
Today's Schedule
- Track and Field: Bob Teel Invitational, Columbia, Mo., All Day, Heat Sheets, Tentative Schedule
- Men's Basketball: No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 16 Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CST, Watch, Listen
Mizzou Results
- There are no results for Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.
