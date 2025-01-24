Where Does Mizzou Really Stand Among Top Tier of the SEC? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou basketball reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down where the Tigers stand statistically and resume wise among the top tier of the Southeastern Conference.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers have certainly unlocked themselves from the bottom of the Southeastern Conference dungeon that they were locked in last season.
Now with a 4-2 start to SEC play and an overall record of 15-4, Missouri is tied for third place in the conference. Before a loss to Texas on Tuesday, all of Missouri's losses came to opponents currently ranked inside the top 25 of the AP poll. The Tigers are still undefeated at Mizzou Arena this season.
The Tigers have built a undeniable resume too, putting together wins over No. 5 Florida on the road and then-top-ranked Kansas at home.
But, there has been some learning moments. Like a 84-68 loss at Auburn to open the season.
Missouri will hit the court again Saturday, hosting No. 16 Ole Miss. Then, the Tigers will enter a two-game stretch on the road, taking on No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 6 Tennessee in the first week of February.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
What Went Wrong for Mizzou in its Road Loss Against Texas
3 Takeaways from Mizzou's Messy Loss to Texas
Mizzou Transfer Showing Signs of Maturity and Growth as Season Progresses