Mizzou Lands Transfer Commitment From UConn Quarterback Nick Evers

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are adding some depth to the quarterback room with former UConn, Wisconsin and Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers, per On3.. Evers is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2022.

Evers appears to be a potential backup to Austin Simmons. He threw for only 105 yards and a touchdown this season for the Huskies on 10-for-15 completions. His most productive season was in 2024 with UConn, throwing for 918 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions on 53.9% completion. Evers also rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns that season.



The former four-star recruit started with Oklahoma as a true freshman, appearing in only one game and throwing one pas. He transferred to Wisconsin the season after, in 2023, but did not make any appearances for the Badgers.

Evers was the No. 172 player in the class of 2022, according to composite rankings. He was also the ninth-best quarterback in the class. He mainly decided between Oklahoma, Florida and Auburn, with offers from Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State and Vanderbilt, among others.



Both Evers and Sam Horn were in the class of 2022, with Horn heading to Columbia. Horn was ranked the No. 139 player in the class and the eighth-best quarterback.

Despite adding Simmons from Ole Miss in the transfer portal, it's clear the Tigers still needed another quarterback. Matt Zollers is returning and Missouri brought in Gavin Sidwar in the 2026 recruiting class, having two other young options. The status of Sam Horn isn't clear either, with a potential decision between baseball and football coming in the future.



Missouri needs another experienced quarterback in the room. It's possible that Zollers actually uses his redshirt this season, with the same presumably happening for Zollers. The hope would be that Simmons can take most of the snaps without injury, but the 2025 season was not kind to the Missouri Tigers in the injury department.

Regardless of who's playing the quarterbac position for Missouri this season, they'll have three new primary pass-catchers to throw too. The Tigers added Nae'Shaun Montgomery from Florida, Caleb Goodie from Cincinnati and Horatio Fields from Auburn to place alongside returning sophomore Donovan Olugbode, along with DaMarion Fowlkes and Shaun Terry II.



The Tigers will also bring back tight end Brett Norfleet, along with their possee of standout running backs in Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts. Simmons, Evers and Zollers should have a stacked offense around them in terms of the skill positions.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

