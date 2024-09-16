Missouri Volleyball Closes Out Mizzou Invitational with 3 Wins: The Buzz, Monday, September 16, 2024
Missouri volleyball closed out the Mizzou Invitational with a 3-0 record to begin their season at the Hearnes Center.
In the first match on Friday, Mizzou swept the UMKC Roos 3-0 with set scores of 25-13, 25-15, and 25-18. Marina Crownover had a career-best of two aces and 17 assists.
The Tigers' second match of the day, their first-ever meeting against UT Martin, ended in a 3-0 sweep with set scores of 25-12, 25-9, and 25-13. Crownover set another career best with 33 assists and eight digs.
The Tigers hit .512 as a team for a season-high Friday night. On Sunday afternoon, the Tigers continued their winning streak, defeating Lindenwood 3-1. Crownover had her first double-double and broke her previous career bests in the Tiger's previous match with 37 assists and 11 digs.
The Tigers are now set to face new challenges at the Lipscomb Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, against Lipscomb and Illinois before the start of conference play for the season.
Missouri Tennis competed at the Penn Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 15 and went home with five doubles and seven singles wins.
On day two of the invitational, junior Inah Canete defeated No. 24 Miyuka Kimoto in their singles matches 7-5 and 6-4.
The Tigers will continue the fall season at the ITA Regional Championships in Memphis, Tennessee, from Oct. 9 to 14.
Good level of doubles today, even if we came up just a little short with the scores. Then, in singles, the team was tired and suffered fatigue after three long days. It just means that after a few days off to recover, we'll need to work even harder on the court and in the gym. Congrats to Lailaa on her win in singles! It was my first chance to watch three of our incomers compete. Now, we have a better idea of what we need to work on more specifically. Overall, [there are a lot of positive takeaways from this first trip!- Tennis Head Coach Bianca Turat
Missouri Men's Golf Jakob Hansen, Trent Mierl, Trevor Mierl and Virgilio Paz competed in the "Put Me In Coach" Invitational in Muncie, Indiana, yesterday and will continue the competition today.
As of yesterday, Paz is in third, Trevor Mierl is in sixth, Hansen is in eighth and Trent Mierl is in 10th.
Today's Schedule
- Men's Golf at the Golfweek "Put Me In Coach" Invitational, Muncie, Indiana, 8 a.m. CT, Live Stats
- Men's Golf at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational, Foots Bay, Ontario, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Women's Volleyball (3-3): South Dakota (3-2) 3, Missouri (3-3) 1
- Women's Soccer: Missouri 5 (2-3-1), SEMO (0-4) 0
