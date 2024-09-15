Burden Recognizes Need to 'Cut Nonsense Out' After Standout Performance
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Luther Burden III is already one of the most talented receivers in the nation. But the Missouri receiver knows he still has room to grow.
His six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown were crucial to No. 6 Missouri's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College. But, he also was called for two avoidable penalties within a series of three plays. It set Missouri up for an odd 2nd-and-59 situation.
"That was selfish football," Drinkwitz said in his post game press conference, "and it's gotta get cleaned up. But, sure glad he's on our team for (117) yards."
On the first of the two 15-yard penalties, Burden proved that it can sometimes be the second guy that gets caught.
After Boston College defensive lineman Sedarius McConnell ripped off Burden's mouthguard following an incompletion, the receiver reciprocated the action by yanking McConnell's mouthguard and tossing it to the side.
"I just gotta cut the nonsense out," Burden said. "Stay composed. I don't want to put my team in that position anymore so I'm glad to learn from it."
Two plays later, Burden a sweep that Burden took to the Eagles' sideline ended with Burden tossing the ball right into the face of a Boston College defender.
Drinkwitz was seen on the broadcast giving a passionate scolding to Burden after the penalties, which cost the Missouri offense 30 yards late in the third quarter. It came on a crucial drive for the Tigers, who were looking to build off their 24-14 lead at the time.
However, as Drinkwitz alluded to, Missouri likely wouldn't have been in that position if it weren't for Burden's performance outside of his two penalties.
He delivered big, game-changing plays exactly when the Missouri offense needed them.
An 11-yard reception he made on the final drive of the game allowed Missouri to convert on a 3rd-and-7 with just 2:26 remaining, pushing the Tigers one step closer to securing the win.
"We needed the play," Burden said. "We needed a first down. I think I've earned that respect and trust. My team can count on me on third down."
Burden also scored Missouri's first touchdown of the day on a 19-yard reception that he miraculously pulled out of nowhere. He snagged the ball 15 yards away from the end zone, spun out a defender near the right sideline and raced through a tunnel of defenders to find daylight and six points.
"That's another momentum shift in the game," safety Tre'Vez Johnson said of Burden's touchdown. "That's one of our best playmakers, if not the best playmakers in college football."
"I honestly thought the play was dead," running back Nate Noel, who was watching from the sideline, said of the play. "I looked over, and I saw him burst through. It was amazing to see."
His 44-yard reception in the second quarter was much needed for a struggling Missouri offense that failed was absent of explosive players. Burden's signature evasiveness was on full display on the reception, creating 22 yards after the catch.
The star receiver is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's easy to connect the dots from Burden to the presence of Ryan Poles and Joe Schoen — general managers of the Chicago Bears and New York Giants respectively.
Since he arrived to Missouri, there's never been a doubt about if he has enough talent. He just needs to pair it with maturity and development to become the most well-rounded receiver he can.
