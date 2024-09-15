How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri

Mizzou Central

How to watch and listen to the Missouri Tigers' Week 4 game against Vanderbilt.

Chase Gemes

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers mascot Truman performs against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers will matchup against the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 4 following its 27-21 win against previously ranked No. 24 Boston College Eagles, officially opening up conference play. 

Missouri will enter the game undefeated, while Vanderbilt sports a 2-1 record. 

The Commodores got quality wins over Virginia Tech and Alcorn State in the first two weeks, but fell to Georgia State in a 36-32 contest on Saturday. Coming off a last place finish in 2023 with an 0-8 record, they're seeking a stronger 2024 campaign behind four-year head coach Clark Lea. 

Although a win likely wouldn't raise the Tigers too much higher in the AP poll, it would be a solid start against its first SEC opponent of the season. 

Below is all the information for the matchup:

How to Watch: No. 7 Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Who: No. 7 Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1, 0-0 SEC)

What: Week 4 of the College Football season

Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri

When: Saturday, September 21, 3:15 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

Series: Missouri leads 11-4 with the last matchup taking place in 2023.

Last Meeting: Sept. 30, 2023: Missouri won 38-21 to Vanderbilt on the road. Receiver Luther Burden III caught two touchdowns on the day, while quarterback Brady Cook finished with 395 yards and four touchdowns. 

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers put together a 27-21 win over Boston College. It was the first game of the year that the final outcome was ever in doubt, but Burden's 117 yards on six receptions and a touchdown alongside running back Nate Noel's 121 yards helped catapult them to victory. It now extends its winning streak from last season to seven — the most in college football. 

Last Time Out, Boston College: The Commodores narrowly fell to Georgia State, 36-32. It came down to the final 15 seconds, where Panthers receiver Ted Hurst caught a 25-yard dime from quarterback Christian Veillux for a game-sealing touchdown. 

Chase Gemes

CHASE GEMES

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

