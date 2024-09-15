How to Watch: Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers will matchup against the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 4 following its 27-21 win against previously ranked No. 24 Boston College Eagles, officially opening up conference play.
Missouri will enter the game undefeated, while Vanderbilt sports a 2-1 record.
The Commodores got quality wins over Virginia Tech and Alcorn State in the first two weeks, but fell to Georgia State in a 36-32 contest on Saturday. Coming off a last place finish in 2023 with an 0-8 record, they're seeking a stronger 2024 campaign behind four-year head coach Clark Lea.
Although a win likely wouldn't raise the Tigers too much higher in the AP poll, it would be a solid start against its first SEC opponent of the season.
Below is all the information for the matchup:
How to Watch: No. 7 Missouri Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Who: No. 7 Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1, 0-0 SEC)
What: Week 4 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, September 21, 3:15 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 11-4 with the last matchup taking place in 2023.
Last Meeting: Sept. 30, 2023: Missouri won 38-21 to Vanderbilt on the road. Receiver Luther Burden III caught two touchdowns on the day, while quarterback Brady Cook finished with 395 yards and four touchdowns.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers put together a 27-21 win over Boston College. It was the first game of the year that the final outcome was ever in doubt, but Burden's 117 yards on six receptions and a touchdown alongside running back Nate Noel's 121 yards helped catapult them to victory. It now extends its winning streak from last season to seven — the most in college football.
Last Time Out, Boston College: The Commodores narrowly fell to Georgia State, 36-32. It came down to the final 15 seconds, where Panthers receiver Ted Hurst caught a 25-yard dime from quarterback Christian Veillux for a game-sealing touchdown.
