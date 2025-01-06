Missouri Women's Basketball Falls in Second SEC Game: The Buzz, Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.
Missouri women's basketball lost to No. 19 Alabama 68-49 in its second SEC loss of the 2024-25 season.
In Sunday's game, the Tigers had difficulty maintaining their offensive momentum against Alabama despite starting with an 11-6 lead to begin the first quarter. Missouri was down by 12 at halftime and began to falter in crucial plays and scoring, unable to recover by the end of the fourth quarter. Missouri had 20 turnovers during the loss.
Graduate forward Angelique Ngalakylondi led Missouri in scoring for the first time this season, contributing nine points and eight rebounds. Guard Nyah Wilson scored nine points, and guard Grace Slaughter had eight points and three rebounds.
The Tigers have struggled on the road this season, with a record of 1-2. The largest margin of loss occurred against South Carolina on January 2, where they lost 83-52. Next, Missouri will travel to Georgia on January 9. The game will begin at 5 p.m. and be streamed on SEC Network+.
Missouri volleyball graduate Mychael Vernon will play professionally for the Akademia Sant'Anna Messina in Italy after signing a contract on Jan 4. In 2024, Vernon ranked third in the SEC in kills with 504 kills and 561.5 points.
In her first and only season with Missouri, Vernon had two 20-kill matches in the NCAA Tournament. Before joining the Tigers, Vernon was at Oregon State for four seasons, where she had 1,065 kills and 558 digs. In 2023, she led Jamaica to their first senior-level championship at the 2023 CZOVA Women's Championship and was the 2023 Jamaica Volleyball Female Athlete of the Year.
Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball: Alabama (15-1, 2-0 SEC) 68, Missouri (11-6, 0-1 SEC) 49
