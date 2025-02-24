Missouri Women's Basketball Loses Third Straight Game: The Buzz, Feb. 24, 2025
Missouri women's basketball narrowly lost to Ole Miss, with a final score of 68-66. The Tigers made an effort to rally in the fourth quarter, but a last-second layup attempt by senior forward Laniah Randle fell short.
Missouri took an early lead of 8-5 in the first quarter, and junior Ashton Judd tied the quarter 18-18 with a three-pointer. Grace Slaughter led the team in scoring, finishing with 18 points in 36 minutes of play. Judd contributed significantly as well, scoring 17 points, grabbing five rebounds, three assists, and recording three steals. At halftime, the game was tied at 30-30 after an 11-2 run by the Tigers.
Although Missouri outperformed in shooting percentage with 52.1%, they struggled with rebounding and assisting throughout the game. Ole Miss capitalized on Missouri's mistakes, forcing 23 turnovers.
The Tigers will head to Arkansas on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
No. 61 Missouri women's golf will complete its first spring tournament today in Peoria, Arizona. The Westbrook Invitational had 18 holes on Sunday, Feb. 23, and the teams will finish the last 18 holes today.
After day 1, the University of Kansas leads, followed by the University of Nevada Las Vegas and Wisconsin. Missouri senior Ffion Tynan is in eighth in the individual rankings after day 1. Tynan led the team with a 74-stroke average during the 2024 fall season.
No. 25 Kansas, No. 30 Kansas State, No. 35 University of Nevada Las Vegas, No. 50 Minnesota, Chattanooga, Colorado State, Louisiana-Monroe, Nebraska, Penn State, Sam Houston, South Florida, Washington State and Wisconsin are also competing.
