Live Blog of Mizzou's Round 1 March Madness Matchup against Miami

ST. LOUIS — For the third time in the last four seasons, the Missouri Tigers have gone dancing.



Dennis Gates and the Tigers landed a 10-seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and are facing the No. 7 seed Miami Hurricanes. The Tigers also have a near-home-court advantage, playing just two hours from Columbia inside the Enterprise Center.

Missouri's potential for a homecourt advantage is undeniable. Fans won't have to drive very far to get to St. Louis to support the Tigers, especially compared to how far Miami faithful would have to travel.



"We will see what it looks like, what it sounds like. But I am excited about the opportunity, that's how I see it," Gates told reporters on Thursday. "And our guys are excited about being a participant in this tournament and our staff are excited as well."

The Tigers enter the matchup with a 20-12 record, ending the season on a three-game losing skid, including a second-round exit to the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC Tournament. Miami is also coming off a loss in its conference tournament, falling 84-62 to Virginia. The Hurricanes did end their regular season by winning three of their last four games, including a victory over SMU.

Everything Gates and his team have done so far have led to this exact moment; a chance to earn a big NCAA Tournament win. Despite all the discourse on Missouri's seeding and whether it had the resume to slip into the tournament or not, the Tigers now have the opportunity to prove those people write.

"Would love to be undefeated, but we are not. There's a lot of positives before I think about the negatives," Gates said. "This SEC schedule prepared us for NCAA. You cannot complain, you cannot sit here and over analyze seedings, you just got to make sure you are excited about the opportunity, and we are excited about the opportunity to be in the NCAA Tournament."

Follow along below for live updates of Missouri's first-round March Madness matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

Live Updates

First Half

Pregame

Starting Lineups

No. 10 seed Missouri No. 7 seed Miami G T.O. Barrett G Tre Donaldson G Jayden Stone G Dante Allen F Trent Pierce F Shelton Henderson F Mark Mitchell F Malik Reneau C Shawn Phillips Jr. C Ernest Udeh Jr.

Availability Reports

Missouri

F Annor Boateng - OUT (leg, season)

F Jevon Porter - OUT (leg)

Miami

F Treyvon Maddox - OUT

How to Watch: Mizzou in the NCAA Tournament against Miami

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers center Trent Burns (7) dunks during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Who: Missouri (20-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Miami (25-8, 13-5 ACC)

When: March 20, 9:10 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: TruTv

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play by Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Chris Gervino)

Sirius XM: Missouri - 201 Miami - 201

All-time series: Missouri leads 1-0

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