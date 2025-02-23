How Josh Gray's Absence Impacted Mizzou in Loss to Arkansas
For the first time this season, the No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers had to manage a game without the contributions of center Josh Gray. The South Carolina transfer missed Missouri's game against Arkansas on Saturday with an illness.
Gray has appeared in each of Missouri's previous 26 games, making an impact on both ends of the court with his 7-foot, 260-pound frame.
His absence was undoubtedly felt for Missouri, who fell 92-85 to Arkansas. Gray likely would've helped to relieve Missouri's struggles to defend the paint, allowing 44 points inside and with drawing fouls offensively, only taking 17 free-throw attempts.
"Of course we missed him," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said after the loss. "when you look at his experience, his size, his ability to protect the paint. ball screen defense, different things like that, he kind of relieves us in that manner."
Gray has averaged 15.2 minutes per game in Southeastern Conference play before Saturday night.
With his abscense, Missouri had to go with more smaller, inexperienced lineups. True freshman Peyton Marshall was left as the only true center available, seeing three minutes of playing time. Fellow freshman Marcus Allen also provided seven minutes. Additionally, junior forward Aidan Shaw played nine minutes.
For most of the game, Missouri struggled to match the physicality of Arkansas. The size of 7-foot-2 forward Zvonimir Ivišić and the duo of guards Johnell Davis (6-foot-4, 210-pounds) and D.J. Wagner (6-foot-4, 195-pounds) made it difficult for the Tigers to secure the ball and get to the free-throw line.
"We played well, but we turned the ball over,' Gates said. "We had 18 turnovers that went to their 30 points. We shot 17 free throws, made 13. They shot 37 and made 28; that's the game, guys. Josh Gray or not, that's the game. And our guys gotta be able to minimize those mistakes."
Missouri did, however, manage to win the rebound battle 35 to 38 without Gray's average contrubition of 5.5 per game.
It's impossible to know how Gray's presence would've changed Missouri's performance, but this specific matchup is one Missouri certainly would've benefitted from Gray's skillset.
Missouri will look to bounce back Tuesday, hosting South Carolina at 8 p.m. The first indication of Gray's status for that game will come Monday evening when the first SEC Availability Report is posted.
