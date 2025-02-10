Missouri Women's Basketball Secures Its First Win in Four Matches: The Buzz, Monday, Feb. 9, 2025
Missouri women's basketball defeated Texas A&M on Sunday 69-59. Sophomore Grace Slaughter led the team with 29 points in the away game. Graduate De'Myla Brown scored 12 points as the Tigers' second-highest scorer of the night.
The Tigers were down by nine in the second quarter, but Slaughter gave Missouri an 11-point run to get the lead heading into halftime. By the third quarter, the Tigers scored 24-12 of the Aggie's points. The win is the Tiger's first in four games that they have won. The game is also the first SEC road game the Tigers have won since January 2024 according to Missouri Athletics.
The Tigers will host Oklahoma on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. CST at home. The game will be streamed on SEC Network +.
Today's Schedule
There are no games scheduled for today.
Mizzou Results
- Softball: No. 15 Missouri (4-1) 3, Iowa (2-3) 2
- Tennis: Missouri 4, Colorado State 0 | Missouri 7, St. Thomas 0
- Gymnastics: No. 9 Missouri (7-3, 1-2 SEC) 197.200, No. 29 Illinois (4-4, 2-2 Big Ten) 196.675
- Women's Basketball: Missouri (13-13, 2-9 SEC) 69, Texas A&M (10-13, 3-8 SEC) 59
