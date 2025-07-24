Mizzou Baseball Earns In-State Pitching Commitment: The Buzz
Just a few days after the Missouri Tigers lost a highly ranked commit to the 2025 MLB Draft, they earned the commitment of another highly ranked pitcher.
Richie Swain, a right-hand pitcher from Wentzville, Mo, originally committed to play for Mississippi State in 2023. But on Wednesday, Swain announced on X that he would be pitching for Mizzou, instead.
Per Perfect Game, Swain is a top-200 player in the country and the No. 3 RHP from Missouri. The 6-foot-5 pitcher touches the mid-90s on his fastball, also throwing a slider that hits 80 at times. Also in his arsenal are a curveball and a changeup.
This is a big commit for the Tigers, whose pitching staff struggled greatly in the 2025 season. Longtime pitching coach Tim Jamieson stepped down following the historically bad campaign and was replaced by new-hire Drew Dickinson from Virginia.
Did you notice?
- Former Tigers' wide receiver Luther Burden III has not been participating in the offseason program and did not participate in practice with the Chicago Bears due to a hamstring injury.
- Missouri women's basketball has announced their opponents and dates for the Ft. Meyers Classic:
- Take a look at former Missouri Tiger and New York Jets Rookie Armand Membou at practice with his new team:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
35 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“I looked everybody in the eyes in the huddle, and said, ‘If you don’t think we’re going to win this game, get out.’”- Corby Jones against No. 12 Oklahoma Stat
