Mizzou Basketball Announces Banquet Awards; The Buzz, Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Missouri men's basketball capped off the 2024-25 season for good with a banquet on Monday, handing out team awards for the year.
The winners were spread out all through the roster, as a total of nine different players took home respective awards. Here is the full list of those that were handed out yesterday, including ones beyond the team:
- Most Outstanding & Top Newcomer: Mark Mitchell
- Level 5 Leadership: Tamar Bates
- Defensive Player & Top GPA: Caleb Grill
- Freshman of the Year: T.O. Barrett
- Dennis Rodman Award (Top Rebounder): Josh Gray
- Eight Core Values Award: Jeremy Sanchez
- Norm Stewart Award for Excellence: Tony Perkins
- Unsung Hero: Marques Warrick
- Most Improved: Anthony Robinson II
- Golden Girl: Kennedy Thuet
- Cheer Squad: Margaret Thompson
- Band Member: Chris Wang
- Service Award: Tami Chievous & Michelle Kelly
The Tigers battled back from an 0-18 campaign in the Southeastern Conference the previous season, making the NCAA Tournament and picking up wins over the Kansas Jayhawks, Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide. Although it ended in a first round disappointment to the Drake Bulldogs, it was a return to form for the program.
Missouri has endured some departures in the transfer portal from this year's roster, including Marcus Allen, Peyton Marshall and Aidan Shaw. That's on top of graduates such as Grill and Bates, making for a very different incoming version of the Tigers.
The returning crew is going to be important in keeping continuity, especially with the represented names of Mitchell, Robinson and Barrett. The offseason is far from over, with one more open roster spot left for Missouri to fill.
Did you notice?
- Future Missouri gymnastics member Kimarra Echols picked up two big wins in the Region One Championships:
- Missouri wrestling assistant coach Kendric Maple gets a Hall of Fame nomination:
