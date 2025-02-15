Mizzou Basketball Moves Up in Latest Bracketology; The Buzz, Friday, Feb. 15, 2025
Following a 24-point win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 21-ranked Missouri Tigers moved up in the latest Bracketology from Joe Lunardi of ESPN.
In the prediction released Friday from Lunardi, Missouri is slotted as the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region. Before the win over Oklahoma, Missouri was projected as a No. 7 seed on Tuesday.
As the No. 7 projected seed, Missouri would face off against projected No. 11 Drake in the first round of the tournament.
Feb. 14 Bracketology - Midwest Region
• 1-seed Alabama vs. 16-seed Merrimack
• 8-seed Oregon vs. 9-seed Utah State
• 5-seed St. John's vs. 12-seed George Mason
• 4-seed Kansas vs. 13-seed Arkansas State
• 6-seed Missouri vs. 11-seed Drake
• 3-seed Iowa State vs. 14-seed Northern Colorado
• 7-seed Creighton vs. 10-seed Oklahoma
• 2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Cleveland State
Missouri's opponent for Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs (16-9, 4-8 SEC), is listed as the last team in on the bracket prediction.
Friday's Mizzou Results
• Baseball lost 10-0 to Penn State in its season opener. Penn State hit three home runs in the victory, which contributed to a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning. That lead proved insurmountable for the Tigers.
• Gymnastics: Missouri (197.150) earned first place in a quad meet over Alabama (196.675), Illinois (196.225) and Iowa (195.000). Senior Amari Celestine won the all-around with a career-high 39.625, while also tying for first on bars with a career-best 9.950. Sophomore Kennedy Griffin earned a perfect 10.000 on floor.
• Softball fell to Ohio State 7-2. The Tigers scored both of their runs in the first inning after senior Taylor Ebbs hit a double. By the end of the first inning, Missouri led 2-1, but Ohio State went on a 6-0 run to win.
• Men's golf: Missouri sophomore Brock Snyder is tied for first place after Day 1 of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
• No. 21 Men's basketball at Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• No. 16 Softball in the Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida: vs. Liberty at 9:30 a.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Live Stats
• No. 16 Softball vs. San Diego State at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats
• Baseball vs. UConn in the Puerto Rico Challenge at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Track and field in the Tyson Invitational Indoor Season in Fayetteville, Arkansas
• Tennis vs. Missouri State in Columbia at 11 a.m. - Live Stats
• Tennis vs. SEMO in Columbia at 3:30 p.m. - Live Stats
• Men's golf in the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii - Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Missouri men's basketball announced its game against No. 2 Alabama on Feb. 19 has officially sold out. Its the seventh sell out of the season for the Tigers.
• Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole announced he'll return to the mat for Missouri's matchup against No. 13 Iowa State on Feb. 22, Senior Day. An injury prevented the four-time All American from competing throughout all of January.
• Former Missouri wrestler Brock Mauler has joined the Northern Colorado coaching staff as an assistant coach.
• The On SI network has created a landing page for everything to know about the Daytona 500 via Racing America On SI.
