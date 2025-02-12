Live Updates: NASCAR's Daytona 500 Race Weekend
Welcome to Racing America On SI's 2025 Daytona 500 Live Race Weekend Update hub. This post will be updated throughout the week to give you a central landing spot of all things relating to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
45 Drivers to Attempt to Make Daytona 500 Field
In one of the biggest Daytona 500 entry lists in years, 45 drivers will attempt to make it into the field for Sunday's Daytona 500. For 36 drivers, who pilot the cars that have Team Charters, they already know that they have a starting spot in Sunday's race, but they are now just wondering what position they'll start the race from.
For the nine drivers competing in "Open" entries, they have no comfortable feeling.
Only 40 cars are permitted to start events in the NASCAR Cup Series unless an approved driver utilizes NASCAR's new Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), in which case the field would expand to 41 cars to accommodate that driver.
Helio Castroneves, making his NASCAR debut in the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing entry, has the OEP to fall back on if he fails to qualify for the race in the traditional fashion through qualifying speed or the Duel Qualifying Races.
The other drivers and teams battling it out for a starting spot in the Daytona 500 include Corey LaJoie (Rick Ware Racing), Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports), JJ Yeley (NY Racing Team), Martin Truex Jr. (TRICON Garage), Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports), Chandler Smith (Garage 66), BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports), and Jimmie Johnson (LEGACY MOTOR CLUB).
Of these eight drivers, at least four will not advance to the Daytona 500 field, and if Castroneves does qualify for the race by way of qualifying speed or his finish in the Duel Qualifiers, five of the drivers would miss The Great American Race.
Click Here for the Full Daytona 500 Entry List
Wednesday's Schedule
The official kick-off of on-track activity for the Daytona 500 takes place on Wednesday, February 12. The NASCAR Cup Series is set to take to the track for the first of this week's three Daytona 500 practice sessions, the drivers will then break for Daytona 500 Media Day, which will take place for a seven-hour stretch of the day, and the evening will conclude with Daytona 500 Qualifying, which will set the front row starters for Sunday's Daytona 500.
Qualifying will also set the starting lineups for Thursday's Duel Qualifier Races, which will set the starting lineup for Sunday's running of The Great American Race. Here is the full TV Schedule for Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway:
- 10:00 AM ET: Daytona 500 Practice on FS1 (streams on the FOX Sports App)
- 8:15 PM ET: Daytona 500 Qualifying on FS1 (streams on the FOX Sports App)
Click here for the full Daytona 500 week schedule