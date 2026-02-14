Mizzou Gymnastics Earns First Ever Win Over Kentucky: The Buzz
No. 7 Missouri gymnastics has now earned a second straight historic win.
After earning the highest-ranked victory in program history over No. 2 Florida on Feb. 6, the Tigers then earned their first win at Kentucky in Lexington in program history, taking down the No. 25-ranked Wildcats in a 196.825-196.800 victory.
Missouri outscored Kentucky on both vault and bars to secure the narrow edge. The win puts Missouri at 6-3 on the year and 2-3 in conference play.
Missouri scored highs of at least 9.825 on all four events.
Sophomore Olivia Kelly notched a season-high mark of 9.875 on bars, while junior Hannah Horton earned a 9.925 mark.
On vault, redshirt senior Elise Tisler scored a 9.900, while three other Tigers earned 9.825 marks.
Horton was also the standout on floor, earning a 9.950 mark. On beam, sophomore Kaia Tanskanen earned a score of 9.800.
Missouri will next have a brief side step from SEC play, hosting the Mizzou Quad on Feb. 20, where the Tigers will compete against Illinois, Ball State and Air Force.
The Buzz: Feb. 14
- Former Missouri wide receiver and quarterbacks coach Bush Hadman (2020-22) will return to the NFL, reportedly accepting a job as the Miami Dolphins' quarterbacks coach. He'll be on staff with former Missouri running back and coaching assistant Brock Olivo, who also accepted a job with Miami this offseason as a special teams assistant.
- Former Missouri linebackers coach (2022-2023) reportedly accepted his first NFL coaching job, joining the Washington Commanders' staff.
- Guard Sebastian Mack was added to Missouri's availability report ahead of the Tigers' game against Texas on Saturday. He's listed as questionable for the game against the Longhorns.
Friday's Mizzou Results
Softball:
Lost 7-13 to NC State, lost 5-6 to No. 6/7 UCLA - RECAP
Baseball: Lost 8-5 vs. Mount St. Mary's
Gymnastics: Won 198.825-196.800 over No. 25 Kentucky
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
Softball: at the Shriners Invitational in Clearwater, Florida
vs. Northwestern at 9 a.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats
vs. No. 23 FAU at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats
Baseball: vs. Mount St. Mary's at 3 p.m. in Fort Myers, Florida - Listen, Live Stats
Men's basketball: vs. Texas at 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on ESPN2 - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Men's golf in the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii - Live Stats
Track and Field
at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas - Live Stats
at the Valentine Invitational in Boston - Live Stats
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"This is the most surprising team I've ever coached. They keep playing better than I expect them to."Dan Devine in 1962
