Mizzou Gymnastics Earns First Ever Win Over Kentucky: The Buzz

No. 7 Missouri gymnastics has now earned a second straight historic win.



After earning the highest-ranked victory in program history over No. 2 Florida on Feb. 6, the Tigers then earned their first win at Kentucky in Lexington in program history, taking down the No. 25-ranked Wildcats in a 196.825-196.800 victory.

Missouri outscored Kentucky on both vault and bars to secure the narrow edge. The win puts Missouri at 6-3 on the year and 2-3 in conference play.

Missouri scored highs of at least 9.825 on all four events.



Sophomore Olivia Kelly notched a season-high mark of 9.875 on bars, while junior Hannah Horton earned a 9.925 mark.



On vault, redshirt senior Elise Tisler scored a 9.900, while three other Tigers earned 9.825 marks.

Horton was also the standout on floor, earning a 9.950 mark. On beam, sophomore Kaia Tanskanen earned a score of 9.800.

Missouri will next have a brief side step from SEC play, hosting the Mizzou Quad on Feb. 20, where the Tigers will compete against Illinois, Ball State and Air Force.

The Buzz: Feb. 14

Former Missouri wide receiver and quarterbacks coach Bush Hadman (2020-22) will return to the NFL, reportedly accepting a job as the Miami Dolphins' quarterbacks coach. He'll be on staff with former Missouri running back and coaching assistant Brock Olivo, who also accepted a job with Miami this offseason as a special teams assistant.

The #Dolphins are expected to hire Mississippi State associate head coach for offense Bush Hamdan as quarterbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



The ex-Boise State QB previously worked in the NFL as the Falcons QB coach and helped Matt Ryan rank sixth in passing yards in 2017. pic.twitter.com/m6gSf7zNTa — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 13, 2026

Former Missouri linebackers coach (2022-2023) reportedly accepted his first NFL coaching job, joining the Washington Commanders' staff.

Source tells @On3 that Commanders are working to hire LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen.



Has been with Tigers last two seasons. CBS first linked the two. https://t.co/s8M5klhahB pic.twitter.com/wviVm3d69A — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) February 13, 2026

Guard Sebastian Mack was added to Missouri's availability report ahead of the Tigers' game against Texas on Saturday. He's listed as questionable for the game against the Longhorns.

secsports.com

Friday's Mizzou Results

Softball:

Lost 7-13 to NC State, lost 5-6 to No. 6/7 UCLA - RECAP

Baseball: Lost 8-5 vs. Mount St. Mary's

Gymnastics: Won 198.825-196.800 over No. 25 Kentucky

Saturday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball: at the Shriners Invitational in Clearwater, Florida

vs. Northwestern at 9 a.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats



vs. No. 23 FAU at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ - Watch, Live Stats

Baseball: vs. Mount St. Mary's at 3 p.m. in Fort Myers, Florida - Listen, Live Stats

Men's basketball: vs. Texas at 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on ESPN2 - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Men's golf in the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii - Live Stats



Track and Field

at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas - Live Stats

at the Valentine Invitational in Boston - Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"This is the most surprising team I've ever coached. They keep playing better than I expect them to." Dan Devine in 1962

