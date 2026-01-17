Mizzou Falls for the First Time this Season to No. 2 Oklahoma

After a perfect 4-0 start to its season, Missouri gymnastics hosted No. 2 Oklahoma. If it wasn’t clear from their undefeated record or ranking, the No. 7 Tigers are no joke, but the Sooners are a different animal.

Missouri challenged Oklahoma, even leading for some of the meet, but in the end, the Tigers couldn't do enough and fell 197.425-196.925 on Friday.

Missouri began the night on vault, earning a 49.300, the exact same score it earned in its last meet on Saturday.

Junior Hannah Horton achieved a 9.900, while four other Tigers brought in 9.850s: junior Kennedy Griffin, sophomore Railey Jackson, freshman Kimarra Echols, and redshirt senior Elise Tisler.

Following the first rotation, Missouri carried a 49.300-49.100 advantage. However, things began to fall apart in the second. A season-low 48.825 on bars put the Tigers behind Oklahoma, and they couldn’t retake the lead.

The Sooners started the meet slowly, struggling on bars. Freshman Ella Murphy earned the highest score, a 9.850. Sophomore Addison Fatta anchored Oklahoma, and she fell during her routine, resulting in a score of 9.100 that had to be dropped.

Despite the rough start, Oklahoma more than made up for it with an impressive performance on vault in the second rotation. All five scores that counted were greater than or equal to a 9.900. Sophomore Elizabeth Blessey, junior Keira Wells, and freshman Mackenzie Estep all logged 9.925s en route to a total 49.575.

To maintain their early lead, the Tigers needed a strong showing on bars. A surprising 9.500 from senior Addison Lawrence didn’t help the Tigers. When graduate Lauren Macpherson followed with a 9.725, it became apparent that the Tigers may be in trouble.

Horton and Echols were the only Tigers to earn a 9.800 or better on bars. Horton earned a 9.800 on the dot, while Echols posted a 9.825.

Following the second rotation, Missouri found itself in a 98.675-98.125 hole.

The Tigers' best event of the night was floor, where they notched a 49.425. Horton and Griffin tied to win the event with 9.925s. Sophomore Ayla Acevedo posted an impressive 9.900.

Missouri also looked solid on beam, recording a 49.375. Sophomore Olivia Kelly and Macpherson led the way with 9.900s, while sophomore Kaia Tanskanen and Lawrence followed with 9.875s.

Still, the Tigers trailed 147.950-147.500 with one rotation remaining and couldn't make up the distance.

Missouri hits the road, seeking redemption against No. 4 Alabama at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23.

