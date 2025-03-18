Mizzou Gymnast Earns 5th SEC Specialist of the Week Award
Missouri gymnast Helen Hu reached perfection for the second time this year.
Hu, a redshirt senior, took a year away from the sport in 2024 to travel the world. Following that brief hiatus, she returned to Missouri to compete as a Tiger for one final season. So far, she has made the most of the opportunity.
Hu earned the first perfect score of her career on beam in the Tigers' meet against No. 1 Oklahoma in January. In last week's competition against No. 16 Arkansas, Hu earned her second 10 on the apparatus. She is the only gymnast in the NCAA with two 10s on beam this season.
In light of Hu's accomplishment, she was awarded the honor of Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week. This marks her fifth time receiving that honor this season.
Hu continues to rewrite history, as she became the second Missouri gymnast to score two perfect 10s in a single season. The feat hasn't been done since Lauren Schwartzman achieved two 10s on beam in 2004.
Hu's 10 led the Tigers to a 49.575 on beam against Arkansas, their highest beam score in program history.
The redshirt senior will look to continue her impressive campaign. The Tigers will need her help as they prepare to compete in the SEC Championship at 7 p.m. Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
Missouri will participate in the night session for the first time since joining the SEC in 2012. The Tigers will compete against Oklahoma, LSU and Florida. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network.