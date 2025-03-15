Mizzou Gymnast Earns Second Perfect Score of the Year in Regular-season Finale
No. 7 Missouri gymnastics defeated No. 16 Arkansas in the regular-season finale 197.800-197.225.
The Tigers entered the meet needing a 197.250 to earn a spot in the evening session of the Southeastern Conference Championship, and the team surpassed it easily.
Missouri's best event of the night was the beam, where the team recorded a season-high 49.575.
Freshman Olivia Kelly posted a 9.900 on beam, while junior Addison Lawrence topped it with a 9.950.
Redshirt senior Helen Hu had the routine of the night when she scored her second perfect 10 of the season to win the event.
The Tigers also looked good on bars, earning a 49.450.
After earning a 9.925 last week, graduate student Kyra Burns earned a 9.900 as Missouri’s leadoff on bars. Kelly also earned a 9.900, marking a career best in the event.
Graduate student Mara Titarsolej was the standout on bars, winning the event with a 9.975.
At the end of the first rotation, Missouri led by a 49.450-49.200 margin.
The Tigers kept rolling with a 49.400 on floor. Senior Amari Celestine had the highest score for Missouri with a 9.925, tying her for first place with Arkansas freshman Joscelyn Roberson and redshirt junior Frankie Price.
A trio of Tigers earned 9.875s with sophomore Kennedy Griffin, redshirt junior Elise Tisler and senior Jocelyn Moore.
The team’s efforts gave it a 148.225-147.800 lead heading into the final rotation.
The Tigers got off to a bit of a slow start on vault, posting a 9.875, 9.825 and 9.800. Sophomore Hannah Horton turned the Tigers’ luck around when she went to do her routine.
Horton, who is 10th in the SEC in the event, nailed her Yurchenko 1.5. The stuck landing resulted in a meet-high score of 9.950.
Horton was the only Tiger to score a 9.900 or better on vault, but Missouri still tied its season-high vault score with a 49.375.
At the end of the second rotation, Missouri led 98.825-98.425.
The Tigers went on to win big, earning their second best overall score of the year. With the win, Missouri ended the season 13-4.
Missouri will head to Birmingham, Alabama, to compete in the SEC Championship on March 22. The Tigers will be in the evening session, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.