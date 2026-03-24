Notes, Observations from Mizzou's 2026 NFL Pro Day

Missouri football held its 2026 NFL Pro Day on Friday, giving its outgoing players another chance to show their skills to NFL evaluators in Columbia. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance.

Six of those players spoke to the media following their work outs to give an update on what their preparation process for the NFL draft has looked like.



Here's our notes from the drills and the interview sessions.

Notes

No testing times were provided, but wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. ran a 4.38-4.40 40-yard dash, per a report from Aaron Wilson. His official time at the NFL Scouting Combine was a 4.49.

Since the Combine, Coleman has been looking to improve the top of his routes, he said. "I just wanted to be smooth getting out my break, finish, catch the ball, get up the field, get a little cut, just show my change of direction."

Offensive tackle Keagen Trost said that playing in Missouri's outside-zone scheme was a beneficial experience for his draft stock: "I've been meeting with a lot of teams, and they love outside zone," Trost said.So just having that tape of me doing that, showing that I can do that, and then even whatever position it's at, just being able to do that helps."

Defensive tackle Chris McClellan said that former Missouri edge rusher Johnny Walker Jr. created a group chat the night before the Pro Day with some of Missouri's defensive players that were working out to encourage them: "He just was giving us like some words to the wise, like, even if you're not competing, just go out there and support your brothers, because the scouts are watching everything."

Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. felt like his 4.32 40-yard dash at the Combine validated the belief he had in his speed. "Shocked a lot of people that didn't really think I could run that fast," Pride said. He said that before he ran the 40, he told NFL teams he was expecting his time to be around 4.3, and some were skeptical. "Proving them wrong and them coming back, reaching back out like 'Hey, man, you really did what you said,'" Pride said.

After he ran his 40, Pride said he first called his dad: "If you know him, he's just screaming on the phone, talking about 'T we did it, come on, let's do it.'"

Linebacker Khalil Jacobs recorded 40 inches on the vertical jump, an 11'1 broad jump, a 4.55 40-yard dash (unofficial) and 27 reps on the bench press, according to Wilson.

Jacobs was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but has been garnering more attention as a prospect in the month since. "I enjoyed being his teammate, being in the same LB room," linebacker Josiah Trotter said of Jacobs. "Just the energy he brings, the intensity, the work ethic he has, and he's gonna make whatever LB room he goes to, he's gonna elevate that room."

In preparation for the draft, McClellan has been working on keeping his weight down. He measured in at 315 pounds at the Senior Bowl in January, then 313 at the Combine in February.

McClellan has also been working on making his movements fluid, saying he felt as if he was "a little rigid" at the Combine, but that he improved it in his Pro Day workout.

Interviews

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook , YouTube, Blue Sky and Instagram for the latest news.