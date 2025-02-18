Mizzou Gymnast's Perfect 10 Earns her SEC Specialist of the Week
Missouri sophomore Kennedy Griffin couldn't let teammate Helen Hu have all the fun.
Hu, who earned the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week award for her beam performances three weeks in a row, was Missouri's only gymnast to notch a perfect 10 in 2025. That all changed in the Tigers' last quad meet, with Griffin earning the first perfect 10 of her career on floor.
Griffin's impressive performance not only propelled the Tigers to a program-best 49.725 on floor, but it also resulted in her being named the SEC Specialist of the Week. This is the first time Griffin has been awarded that honor. She earned an SEC award last season, but it was for Freshman of the Week.
This is also just the second time a Missouri gymnast has recorded a 10 on floor, with the first being senior Jocelyn Moore in 2024.
With the perfect routine, Griffin is the seventh gymnast in the NCAA to earn a 10 this season and the fourth to accomplish the feat on floor. She also currently ranks 28th in the event nationally.
Griffin's achievement is made even more impressive by the fact that she is only a sophomore. She is now the second youngest Missouri gymnast to log a perfect score, and the second youngest gymnast to earn a perfect score this season.
Between Griffin and Hu, a Tiger has won the SEC Specialist of the Week award four of the past five times. Additionally, 2025 marks the second straight year a Missouri gymnast has claimed the award four times in a season.
Griffin and company will compete again at 7 p.m. on Friday in Columbia, Missouri. The Tigers will face No. 12 Georgia for the second time this season, as the two met in the Denver Quad on Jan. 12. In that meet, the Tigers won 196.125-195.975. The team will look to repeat those results at home and the meet will be streamed on SEC Network.