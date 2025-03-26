Mizzou Central

Mizzou Gymnastics Earns Multiple Awards as NCAA Regionals Approach

Shannon Welker and Helen Hu were recognized by the SEC for their success in 2025.

Lilly Marshall

Mar 18, 2023; Duluth, GA, USA; Missouri Tigers gymnast Helen Hu competes on the balance beam during the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Missouri gymnastics earned various awards from the Southeastern Conference in light of its successful 2025 season.

Head coach Shannon Welker Welker earned the recognition of SEC Coach of the Year. That marked the second time in his career the league honored him with that award. He won it for the first time in 2022.

Welker and the Tigers have had many positive moments in the former's 12th year as Missouri's coach. The Tigers achieved their highest national qualifying score (NQS) in history (197.510).

Missouri also finished the season ranked No. 7 with a 17-7 record after the SEC Championship. The team additionally notched a program-high 198.100 against Auburn on March 9.

 

Redshirt senior Helen Hu was named the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Year. This is her second time winning the award, with the first occurring in 2020.

After taking a year away from the sport, Hu came back better than ever. She logged the first perfect 10 of her career on beam against Oklahoma on Jan. 17.

Her 10 was the first perfect score in the NCAA in 2025. She went on to record another perfect 10 against Arkansas on March 14. Hu is the only gymnast in the NCAA this season to earn two perfect scores on beam.

Hu's stellar season resulted in her being named the SEC Specialist of the Week five times.

Hu was also named to the All-SEC team along with graduate student Mara Titarsolej and seniors Jocelyn Moore and Amari Celestine.

With Welker at the helm, Hu and her teammates will look to make a mark in the postseason. The NCAA Seattle Regional begins at 3 p.m. April 4 in Seattle, Washington.

