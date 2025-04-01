Mizzou Gymnastics Earns Several All-American Selections Ahead of NCAA Tournament
Five Missouri Tigers gymnasts earned six All-American awards for the 2024-2025 season, as announced Monday by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA).
That doubles the program’s previous record of three, which was set in 2024.
In Division I gymnastics, gymnasts are awarded First-Team All-American status if they are among the top eight finishers, including ties, of the NCAA regular season for beam, bars, floor, vault and all-around.
Ninth through 16th place finishers are given Second Team All-American status.
Redshirt senior Helen Hu was named to First-Team for beam. She was the second-best finisher in that event in the NCAA with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 9.970.
Graduate student Mara Titarsolej was also awarded First-Team status on bars. She tied to rank fourth with a NQS of 9.945.
Hu and Titarsolej are two of three Tigers this season to earn perfect 10s. Hu earned a 10 on beam twice, while Titarsolej achieved perfection most recently at the Southeastern Conference Championship on bars.
Three more Tigers received Second-Team status: seniors Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore, and sophomore Kennedy Griffin.
Celestine was named to the Second-Team twice for her all-around and floor performances. She tied for 15th with an NQS of 39.515 in the all-around and tied for 11th with an NQS of 9.935 on floor.
Moore came in just above Celestine in tenth place on floor with an NQS of 9.940.
Griffin also achieved the status on floor, emphasizing Missouri's powerful floor rotation. Griffin's NQS of 9.930 tied her for 14th place. The sophomore is the third Tiger who earned a perfect 10 this season.
Missouri is one of just four schools with at least five All-American gymnasts. Those five talented athletes will set off with their teammates to compete in the NCAA Seattle Regional at 3 p.m. Friday in Seattle.