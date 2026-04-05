Mizzou Gymnastics Finishes Third at NCAA Championship Regional Final

No. 8 Missouri gymnastics competed in the NCAA Championship Regional Final on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. It was a tough field, with the Tigers facing off against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 18 Ohio State.

In the end, the competition was too fierce, and Missouri finished in third place with a 197.225, ending its season.

From the only perfect 10 of the night with Faith Torrez on beam, a season-high 49.750 on beam and incredible consistency, Oklahoma easily won with a 198.350. Arkansas edged out Missouri, coming up with a 197.450 to clinch second, while Ohio State brought up the rear with a 196.700.

After sitting in third place for the entire meet, Missouri had an opportunity to change that. The Tigers trailed Arkansas by just 0.25 points heading into the final rotation, and they not only wanted to overtake the Razorbacks, but they needed to.

As the top two teams advanced to the NCAA Championship Semifinal, it was do or die for Missouri. The Tigers headed to vault, while the Razorbacks faced the difficult task of maintaining their lead on beam.

Oklahoma had already secured its spot in the semifinal, forcing Missouri and Arkansas to battle it out.

Kennedy Griffin performed in Missouri's leadoff spot, executing a Yurchenko full for a 9.850. A lineup change put Ayla Acevedo in for Kaia Tanskanen, and Acevedo recorded a 9.800 that had to be dropped.

After Railey Jackson logged a 9.825, Hannah Horton and Kimarra Echols each posted a 9.850. Elise Tisler needed a 9.925 to keep the Tigers in contention, but she recorded a 9.850.

Missouri’s best event of the competition was floor. Griffin paced the Tigers with a 9.950, while Horton recorded a 9.925. Tanskanen followed with a 9.875, while Acevedo and Jackson chipped in 9.850s.

The Tigers earned a total of 49.450 on floor, bringing them closer to second place and setting the stage for an electrifying final rotation. Missouri trailed Arkansas by a 148.025-148.000 margin.

Missouri began the meet on bars, recording a 49.300 on bars to trail Oklahoma (49.525) and Arkansas (49.400).

Horton flew through her routine, making it look effortless. She stuck the landing, grinning as chants of “10” rang out. While it wasn’t quite a perfect score, Horton’s 9.925 led the way for the Tigers.

Lauren Macpherson, Maiya Terry and Echols each logged a 9.850.

The top-seeded Sooners lived up to their reputation, impressing with three scores of 9.925 or better on vault. Arkansas’ Morgan Price (9.900) and Joscelyn Roberson (9.950) impressed on floor, pulling the Razorbacks ahead of Missouri.

Ohio State’s Cameron Smith fell off the beam, bringing in a 9.100. Smith’s routine encapsulated the struggles for the Buckeyes, who quickly fell into fourth place with a 49.050.

Missouri headed to the second rotation, eager to catch Arkansas. Instead, the Tigers’ deficit grew slightly larger. Their 49.250 on beam failed to surpass or even match how the Razorbacks performed on vault.

Despite a fall from Price in the anchor position and a subsequent 9.200, Arkansas managed a 49.275 on the apparatus to stretch its lead.

Missouri’s beam performance was highlighted by Macpherson and Addison Lawrence, who both scored 9.875s.

Amy Wier, who has been battling a leg strain this season, took to the beam with a bandage wrapped around her upper right leg. She powered through, logging a 9.850.

Oklahoma and Arkansas will compete in the NCAA Championship Semifinal against the top-two finishers among No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Alabama, No. 12 Utah and No. 13 Minnesota. Horton will represent Missouri as an individual qualifier on bars.

The meet is slated for April 16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

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