Brother of Mizzou's Dennis Gates Hired at Minnesota; The Buzz, Friday, April 4, 2025
Armon Gates, the younger brother of Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates, was hired as an assistant coach at Minnesota, the Gophers announced Thursday. He will coach under recently-hired head coach, Niko Medved.
Armon spent the past two seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners. Before that, he spent time with Kent State, TCU, Loyola-Chicago, Northwestern, Nebraska and Oregon.
Armon has certainly moved around a lot, bringing great things to each team. Missouri's Dennis recognizes his brother's talent.
“Very proud of what he's done in this profession," Dennis said of Armon in a press conference on Feb. 11.
Armon has a jam-packed resume, and that might serve to land him a job as a head coach one day. Dennis Gates believes it is only a matter of time.
"He'll get a shot to become a head coach at some point," Dennis said. "That's a tremendous accomplishment once that day comes."
For now, Armon will remain an assistant with the Gophers, but even in a smaller role, he is more than capable of making a positive impact on the team.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Track and field Joe Walker Invite (outdoor season) in Oxford, Miss.
- Tennis vs. No. 18 South Carolina at 10:30 a.m. in Columbia, S.C. — Watch, Stats
- Gymnastics NCAA Championship Second Round at 3 p.m. in Seattle, Washington — Watch
- Softball vs. No. 1/1 Texas at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Baseball vs. No. 2 Arkansas at 7 p.m. in Fayetteville, Ark. —Listen
Thurday's Mizzou Results
No games.
Did you notice?
- Missouri women's basketball coach Kellie Harper is finding her place with the Tigers. In an interview with College Sports on SirusXM on Thursday, Harper spoke of how she's settling into the role.
- The St. Louis Cardinals announced Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will throw out the first pitch at the Cardinals' game against the Philadelphia Phillies April 11.
- Kansas City Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen believes Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III is a prospect for Chiefs fans to "keep an eye on" in the upcoming NFL draft.
More from Mizzou On SI:
2025 NFL Draft Profile: Missouri Wide Receiver Luther Burden III
Mizzou Showing Interest in Wichita State Forward
Time Changed for Mizzou Softball's Friday Game Against No. 1 Texas
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube