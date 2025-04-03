Time Changed for Mizzou Softball's Friday Game Against No. 1 Texas
Missouri Tigers softball is now set for a matinee performance for Game 1 of their series against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns on Friday, due to rain in the forecast.
The team announced Thursday that the first pitch Game 1 of the home series for Missouri has been moved up to 10 a.m. It was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will broadcast on the SECNetwork+.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there's atleast a 88% chance of precipitation 4-8 p.m on Friday in Columbia. The NWS also projects a possible thunderstorm for Columbia Friday evening.
There were some extra attractions planned for the game, with Missouri football players scheduled to take pictures and sign autographs for fans at the stadium ahead of the game. Additionally, defensive end Zion Young was set to throw the first pitch at the game. No update has been given on whether those will still take place with the time change.
Missouri will be looking to earn its second upset win over a top-ranked team on the season. On March 22, Missouri upset then-top-ranked Oklahoma in Game 2 of the series, handing Oklahoma its first loss of the season.
That upset victory though hasn't led to a momentum turn, with the Tigers going 2-4 since the upset. One of those two recent victories came in Missouri's last game, a 7-2 victory over Missouri State on Wednesday night.
After Friday, Missouri is set to take on Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday. The team is encouraging fans attending the game to bring canned food items to donate for the annual SEC Food Fight food drive.