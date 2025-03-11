Mizzou Gymnastics Undefeated at Home; The Buzz, Tuesday, March 11, 2025
The athletic year of 2024-25 for the Missouri Tigers has been full of strong home advantages. Football finished 7-0 and men's basketball just capped off its season at 18-2, while gymnastics is just the latest.
The Tigers went a perfect 6-0 at Hearnes Center this season, knocking off the likes of the No. 6-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 13 Auburn Tigers. Those quality wins helped put it in the upper echelon of gymnastics programs.
Missouri's win over Kentucky on Sunday shattered the program's score record with a whopping 198.100, putting it in a strong position as the SEC Tournament nears closer. Though its home advantage will be eliminated come that time, it's been a driving force of getting it to this point.
"We're peaking at the right time of year," coach Shannon Welker said. "This is a great time for us to really be putting everything together, so I'm super proud of them."
The Tigers are at high point in the program's history, carrying the potential to make some real noise in the postseason. Among the most successful sports at Missouri this year, gymnastics is right up at the top.
Today's Schedule
Swim and dive vs NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Iowa City, Iowa — Preview
All of the events for the competitions will be streamed on the hawkeyesports.com -Watch
Did you notice?
- Missouri gymnastics finished the season with a No. 7 ranking — making it seven-straight weeks of the Tigers staying put in the top 10.
- Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole won the 174-pound Big 12 Wrestling Title on Sunday, notching his first official victory over Oklahoma State's Cowboy Hamiti with the win.
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube