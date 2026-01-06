Mizzou Central

Reacting to Mizzou's First 2 Transfer Additions: The Buzz

Joseph Van Zummeren|
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) drops a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 11, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) drops a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 11, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missouri Tigers

Missouri added players at two of its biggest positions of need Monday, landing commitments from Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence and former Cincinnati wide receiver Caleb Goodie through the transfer portal.

Florence was a starter for Oregon in 2023 before a leg injury kept him out for the entirety of the 2024 season. He appeared in two games in 2025.

Goodie is not only speedy, but quick in the middle of the field. He caught 29 passes for 484 yards in 2025.

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his analysis on the Tigers' first two additions.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Jan. 6.

  • Missouri gymnastics has climbed up to the No. 2 position in the latest WCGA Rankings.
  • Former Missouri running back Marquise Davis has committed to play for the Louisville Cardinals. The Tigers recently announced the re-signings of running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts.
  • Former Missouri offensive lineman Keiton Jones has signed with Kansas State. Jones appeared in two games for the Tigers, preserving his redshirt.

