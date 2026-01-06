Reacting to Mizzou's First 2 Transfer Additions: The Buzz

Missouri added players at two of its biggest positions of need Monday, landing commitments from Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence and former Cincinnati wide receiver Caleb Goodie through the transfer portal.

Florence was a starter for Oregon in 2023 before a leg injury kept him out for the entirety of the 2024 season. He appeared in two games in 2025.

Goodie is not only speedy, but quick in the middle of the field. He caught 29 passes for 484 yards in 2025.

Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his analysis on the Tigers' first two additions.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

Here's the morning buzz for Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Monday Mizzou Results

No games were scheduled

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

No games are scheduled

Did you notice?

Missouri gymnastics has climbed up to the No. 2 position in the latest WCGA Rankings.

Former Missouri running back Marquise Davis has committed to play for the Louisville Cardinals. The Tigers recently announced the re-signings of running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts.

BREAKING: Missouri true freshman true RB Marquise Davis has Committed to Louisville, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 220 RB will have 4 years of eligibility left



Was ranked as the #5 RB in the Class of 2025 (per Rivals)https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/o77KklzZOJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Former Missouri offensive lineman Keiton Jones has signed with Kansas State. Jones appeared in two games for the Tigers, preserving his redshirt.

Kansas State has signed Missouri offensive line transfer Keiton Jones and Texas A&M wide receiver transfer Izaiah Williams, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Jones was a Class of 2025 four-star recruit. Williams is also a former four-star recruit. Had seven catches this season. pic.twitter.com/goHSL9U6M3 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day

[On his legendary 13-catch playoff game against the Miami Dolphins] "Maybe on TV I looked worse than I really was. But if I was faking it, I deserve an Academy Award. When you think about [Kellen] Winslow, you think Superman." Don Shula

