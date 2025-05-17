Mizzou's Perez-Snyman Wins SEC High Jump Title; The Buzz, Saturday, May 17, 2025
Day 2 of Mizzou competing at the Southeastern Conference Track and Field Championships is highlighted by senior Kristi Perez-Snyman winning the High Jump final while setting a new school record mark of 6-2 feet 3/4.
Perez-Snyman's conference title notches Mizzou its first ever SEC championship victory in the High Jump. Her achivement also marks the ninth ever women's individual SEC title in outdoor competition.
Her teammate and fellow high jumper, senior Claudina Diaz, finished just off the podium in fifth place, reaching a 6-0 1/2 mark. Perez-Snyman and Diaz captained the Tigers' women into sixth place with 25 points after Friday's competition.
On the men's side, freshman Elijah Limo was the best finisher of the day. In the steeplechase, he broke into the top-10 times in school history. Limo set a new personal record, placing fifth with a time of 8 minutes, 52.53 seconds.
The third and final day of the SEC Championship picks up at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in Lexington Kentucky.
Mizzou Results
Mizzou baseball lost to Mississippi State 13-3 in seven innings in Columbia - Stats
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
Mizzou baseball vs. Mississippi State at 2 p.m. in Columbia - Watch, Listen, Stats
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
103
Did you notice?
Mizzou junior diver Collier Dyer earned a second-place finish in the US Diving National Championship meet. He scored 894.70 in the 3-meter dive to take the silver
Mizzou basketball players Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill have spent the last several day competing at the G League Elite Camp, hoping to play themselves onto the radar NBA front offices. Grill spoke on the experience so far and how it's allowed him to grow as a player.
Mizzou defensive line coach, Al Davis, has announced his decision to step away from his position with the Tigers, where he's served as an assistant coach since 2021 -Read
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"Journeys aren't always meant to be together forever."- Eli Drinkwitz
