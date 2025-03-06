Mizzou's Ashton Judd Reaches Career Milestone in Season Finale; The Buzz, Thursday, March 6, 2025
The end of the season for Missouri Tigers women's basketball was rather uneventful. A loss to No.10-seeded Mississippi State in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament where Missouri allowed a 31-0 scoring run in the third quarter was a fitting end for the Tigers.
But for junior Ashton Judd, it marked an important career milestone for the junior guard — she reached 1,000 points on her career.
Judd has been a starter for the Tigers in each of the past two seasons after also contributing in her freshman season. She averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists this past season.
The focus for Missouri now turns to finding a new head coach to replace Robin Pingeton after 15 seasons. The Tigers finished the 2024-2025 campaign with a 14-18 overall record and a 3-13 mark in the SEC.
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
No events scheduled today.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
• Women's basketball lost 75-55 to Mississippi State in Round 1 of the SEC Tournament: RECAP
• No.15-ranked Men's basketball fell 96-84 to Oklahoma on the road: RECAP
Did you notice?
• In a mock draft published Wednesday by NFL.com's Charles Davis, Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou was projected to be selected at pick No. 13 to the Miami Dolphins. Wide receiver Luther Burden III was projected to fall past the first round.
• Following the loss to Oklahoma, Missouri dropped to No. 16 in KenPom rankings, down from No. 13. The Tigers' offensive efficiency is rated No. 5, but their defensive efficiency is at No. 69.
• Ahead of its Senior Day matchup with No. 13 Auburn, Missouri gymnastics posted tributes to its seniors, including Helen Hu.
