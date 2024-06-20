Mizzou's Dalhgren Falls Seconds Short of Olympics Berth: The Buzz, June 20, 2024
Less than two seconds stood between Jack Dahlgreen and his Olympic dreams at Lucas Oil Stadium Wednesday night.
The former Missouri swimmer's 1.56.43 time in the men's 200-meter butterfly was good enough for a sixth place finish in the event's finals for the 2024 Summer Games. The top two spots qualified, with Dahlgren finishing just 1.55 seconds behind second place, Luca Urlando.
On Tuesday, Dahlgren's 1.55.65 mark in the qualifiers earned him a spot in the finals.
Other former Missouri athletes looking to punch their ticket to the Olympics this week include track and field competitors Arianna Fisher Euphenie Andre, who are set to compete in trials beginning this Friday.
Did you Notice?
- Three Mizzou softball alumni, Alex Honold, Jenna Laird and Lauren Krings, made their professional debuts last night with the New York Rise. Honnold made a splash in the very first at bat of her pro-career, hitting a two-run homer.
- Quarterback Matt Zollers, a four-star prospect committed to Missouri in the Class of 2025, was showing off his skills at the Elite11 camp. He was ranked No. 6 out of 11 quarterbacks' performances on Day 1 of the showcase.
Countdown to Missouri's Football Season Opener:
70 days.
