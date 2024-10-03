Mizzou Selected to Host Multiple 2027 NCAA Postseason Events; The Buzz, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
The future is set. Three years from now, the Missouri Tigers are slated to host the 2027 Division I NCAA Wrestling and Mens' and Womens' Cross Country championships.
"We are incredibly excited and honored to be selected as hosts for these marquee NCAA events," Mizzou Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. "This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our student-athletes, our facilities and our incredible university on a national stage. Our commitment to hosting elite competitions aligns with our broader mission to provide a first-class experience for both our student-athletes and fans. We look forward to welcoming competitors from across the country to Columbia and St. Louis in the coming years."
Wrestling will make its return to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, with the Tigers being the official host. Mizzou has had hosting duties multiple times in the last couple years, most recently in 2023. Missouri was in St. Louis just last year as part of the Zou to the Lou series. The team faced off against Illinois at the Stifel theatre.
Alongside wrestling, Mizzou is also hosting the Cross Country championship. This one will take place in Columbia at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. It is not the first time the Tigers have been tagged with hosting this competition, they are already slated for 2025.
"We are thrilled to showcase our world-class cross country facility at both the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships and now the 2027 NCAA Regional event," Mizzou track and field head coach Brett Halter said. "It is an honor to represent our sport at the national level. We hope to continue building Gans Creek Cross Country Course as the premier destination for our sport."
- Missouri Football announced that they will be wearing an all-white uniform for their road debut against Texas A&M.
- Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed's sister, Briah Reed works as assistant director of on-campus recruiting for the Tigers. Coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't taking any chances ahead of the Tigers-Aggies matchup and has said she isn't allowed anywhere near practice.
