Eli Drinkwitz Says Tiger's win Games in the Fourth Quarter, not Blowing Teams out
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers have yet to lose a football game so far this season, but they have certainly avoided some close calls.
After beating Boston College 27-21 and Vanderbilt 30-27, the Tigers have two wins on their record that might be a little hard to celebrate. In both matchups they struggled and there were moments in both where it didn't seem like they would walk away with a victory. They did and according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz, that's the type of team this is.
"We aren't a blowing them out type of team," Drinkwitz said. "We're a team that finds a way in the fourth quarter to beat you."
The Tigers had multiple instances of this last season, narrowly escaping games against Kansas State and Florida and getting out slow but winning against Kentucky. It took a big, momentum-shiting play against the Wildcats to turn the tides and a little bit of luck to beat the Gators.
"You look at Florida, you look at Kentucky on the road in the fourth quarter, we started the game down, or started down in that quarter," Drinkwitz said. "You look at Cotton Bowl. I mean, on and on and on. We're a tough team to beat."
Even with the struggles, both as a team and individually, the Tigers still stand at 4-0. Fingers could be pointed to quarterback Brady Cook, but with his early woes, he has made big plays down the stretch. Cook, from the fanbase, assumes most of the responsibility for the teams positive or negative play.
Drinkwitz believes some of that responsibility should be put on him. Cook has the team at an undefeated record, at the end of the day.
"It's because of him, because of his [Brady Cook's] leadership," Drinkwitz said. "So I would just encourage everybody, if you want to be mad, be mad at me. It's my responsibility."
The Tigers kick off against No. 25 Texas A&M at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5 at Kyle Field.
