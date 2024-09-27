Mizzou Soccer Holds on to Tie Alabama; The Buzz, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
Missouri soccer (2-6-2) traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for its second roadtrip of its SEC slate, tying Alabama(7-2-3) 1-1.
Both teams are now winless in SEC play, with each of Alabama's first three games of the season ending in ties. Senior Milena Fischer scored a goal for Missouri 26 minutes into the first period, the only score Missouri would manage in a mere 8 shots.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kate Phillips kept Missouri in the game with many key saves, defending all but one of Alabama's 24 shots.
After two games on the road, Missouri will return home to face Florida on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Friday's Schedule
• Missouri Volleyball (8-3) at LSU (8-3) at 7 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
• Softball: exhibition vs. Missouri State at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Softball Stadium — the game will not be broadcasted but admission is free for all fans.
• Cross Country: Gans Creek Invitational in Columbia— Men: 8 a.m, Women: 8:45 a.m.
Thursday's Results
• Soccer tied Alabama 1-1
Did you notice?
• Defensive end Jason Dowell, committed to Mizzou's Class of 2025, was a force again for the Althoff defensive line. Watch here as the 6-4, 290-pound edge rusher (#0) powers through the right tackle to take down the quarterback.
• Former Missouri tight end Martin Rucker, along with fellow members of the 2024 class of inductees to the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame, joined the Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast to tell memories of his career with Mizzou from 2004-2007.
•.Mizzou Swim & Dive got in on the Moo Deng hippo trend.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
Sept. 26, 1975: No. 5 Missouri football squeezed out a 27-21 win over Wisconsin for the third matchup between the two programs in the first in Columbia. The Tigers travelled the following week to play the Badgers' Big Ten rival, No. 12 Michigan.
