Mizzou Soccer Set to Face No. 15 Memphis: The Buzz
The Missouri Tiger's soccer is set for another tough road battle. After losing to No. 23 Saint Louis University on Sunday, the Tigers hit the road for an even tougher opponent in No. 15 Memphis.
The all-time record between the two Tigers is split at two wins a piece. This match will allow one of them to take the record. It won't be easy, however. Memphis has not lost a regular season game at home since their 2021 campaign.
Missouri currently has a 1-1-1 record on their season with a high-scoring win over Youngstown State and a tie to start their season against South Dakota State. After the trip to Memphis, the Tigers will conclude their road trip with a match against Missouri State.
Missouri will take the field against Memphis at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
- No events scheduled.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule:
- Football vs Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.
- Soccer vs No. 15 Memphis at 7:30 p.m. at Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex in Memphis, Tenn.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
Today
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III will be switching his number from 87 to 13 with the Chicago Bears. Burden wore the number 3 while playing for Missouri in representation of the number in his name.
- Two former Missouri Tigers were added to the New York Jets practice squad after being waived on Tuesday. Quarterback Brady Cook and kicker Harrison Mevis will get the chance to put in the work and prove themselves.
- Four-star center Tristan Reed took an official visit with Missouri, per his Instagram.
- Missouri baseball earned the commitment of Beckett York for the class of 2027. York has experience at nearly every position.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I eat my Wheaties … with chocolate milk."- Derrick Chievous
