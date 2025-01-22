Mizzou Central

Mizzou Softball Ranked in Top-25 of Preseason Poll: The Buzz, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Michael Stamps

May 10, 2024; Auburn, AL, USA; Missouri Tigers infielder Maddie Gallagher, center, celebrates with teammates after her deep center field sacrifice fly ended the game with a win against the LSU Tigers at Jane B. Moore Field. Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-Imagn Images
/ Julie Bennett-Imagn Images

As the collegiate softball season nears, preseason rankings come out. The Missouri Tigers found themselves ranked No. 15 in the ESPN/USA Softball preseason rankings. The Tigers received 270 points in the ranking.

The likes of Taylor Pannell and Cierra Harrison will look to make an impact from a returning side of things, as will highly-touted freshman Madison Uptegrove.

A disappointing end to its 2024 campaign after a Super Regional loss to Duke should leave the Tigers hungry for another deep run in the College World Series. The returning talent is there and Missouri has a 48-18 record to build off of.

The Tigers will open its season on Feb. 7 in Clearwater, Fla at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in hopes of starting its season strong.

Today's Schedule

  • Wrestling at home against Arizona State at 6:30 p.m. CT, Watch, Stats

Mizzou Results

  • Men's basketball: Texas 61, Missouri 53

Did you notice?

  • Missouri swimmer Collier Dyer walked away with SEC Swimmer of the Week and Luke Nebrich with SEC Freshman Diver of the Week.
  • Missouri football was included in a CBS reporter Dennis Dodd's way-too-early top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 20.
  • Missouri football commit Javion Hilson earned a five-star rating in Rivals recent rankings update:

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

