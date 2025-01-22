Mizzou Softball Ranked in Top-25 of Preseason Poll: The Buzz, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2025
As the collegiate softball season nears, preseason rankings come out. The Missouri Tigers found themselves ranked No. 15 in the ESPN/USA Softball preseason rankings. The Tigers received 270 points in the ranking.
The likes of Taylor Pannell and Cierra Harrison will look to make an impact from a returning side of things, as will highly-touted freshman Madison Uptegrove.
A disappointing end to its 2024 campaign after a Super Regional loss to Duke should leave the Tigers hungry for another deep run in the College World Series. The returning talent is there and Missouri has a 48-18 record to build off of.
The Tigers will open its season on Feb. 7 in Clearwater, Fla at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in hopes of starting its season strong.
Today's Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Men's basketball: Texas 61, Missouri 53
Did you notice?
- Missouri swimmer Collier Dyer walked away with SEC Swimmer of the Week and Luke Nebrich with SEC Freshman Diver of the Week.
- Missouri football was included in a CBS reporter Dennis Dodd's way-too-early top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 20.
- Missouri football commit Javion Hilson earned a five-star rating in Rivals recent rankings update:
