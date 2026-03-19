Mizzou Tennis Snaps Skid Against Illinois State: The Buzz
Missouri tennis defeated Illinois State 4-1 on the road Wednesday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigers which all came against SEC opponents.
Winning four of the five matches was a collective effort from many Tigers but
senior Andrea Artimedi and sophomore Gian Octa were especially dominant in Missouri's tenth win of the season. The doubles duo defeated Illinois State's Lana Caculovic and Silvia Pomarolli 6-0.
The nonconference game was a break from the grueling conference schedule the Tigers have endured, as they've gone 0-7 in SEC matchups. In games out of conference Missouri has thrived, earning a 10-2 record.
Missouri will face another nonconference foe in Eastern Kentucky Thursday at 9:30 a.m. before returning to SEC play against No. 11 LSU Thursday at 1 p.m.
The Buzz: March 19
- Freshman Sidney Forrester hit two home runs in the Tigers second victory against Illinois Wednesday. Forrester leads all Tigers with nine home runs and has hit four in the last five games.
- Swimming and Diving finished 13th in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:36.65 at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships . The relay team consisted of freshman Libby Bakker, senior Lina Bank, junior Kiley Sullivan and sophomore Katie Kuehn.
- Missouri basketball unveiled billboards promoting the team's March Madness run, across the state and at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The Tigers' message following its third NCAA tournament appearance in four years is simple, "Let's Dance, Missouri."
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
- Baseball: lost 10-0 against Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas
- Softball: beat Illinois 3-0, 9-4 in a doubleheader in Champaign, Illinois
- Swimming and Diving: competed in opening day of the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships - RESULTS
- Tennis: defeated Illinois State 4-1 in Normal, Illinois
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
- Soccer: vs. Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. in spring season opener.
- Swimming and Diving: will participate in the second day of the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships - Preview
- Tennis: vs. Eastern Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats
- Tennis: vs. No. 11 LSU at 1 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
- Wrestling: set to compete in sessions I and II of NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio - Preview
- Women's Basketball: at Seton Hall in the first round of the WBIT - Listen, Live Stats
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
[On why Justin Smith avoids the spotlight:] “For him to get publicity means he's above the team, and that's not him. The team has always come before anything else with him."High school coach Ted LePage
We'll leave you with this...
Following the indoor season's conclusion Friday and with the outdoor season right around the corner, the track and field team discussed what it is most excited about ahead of its opener.
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Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic basketball consumer as well as virtually every other sport. He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for the Podcast Network and KCOU. From Normal, Ill., he strives for a work ethic as intense as Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best."