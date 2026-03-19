Mizzou Tennis Snaps Skid Against Illinois State: The Buzz

Missouri tennis defeated Illinois State 4-1 on the road Wednesday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigers which all came against SEC opponents.

Winning four of the five matches was a collective effort from many Tigers but

senior Andrea Artimedi and sophomore Gian Octa were especially dominant in Missouri's tenth win of the season. The doubles duo defeated Illinois State's Lana Caculovic and Silvia Pomarolli 6-0.

The nonconference game was a break from the grueling conference schedule the Tigers have endured, as they've gone 0-7 in SEC matchups. In games out of conference Missouri has thrived, earning a 10-2 record.

Missouri will face another nonconference foe in Eastern Kentucky Thursday at 9:30 a.m. before returning to SEC play against No. 11 LSU Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Buzz: March 19

Freshman Sidney Forrester hit two home runs in the Tigers second victory against Illinois Wednesday. Forrester leads all Tigers with nine home runs and has hit four in the last five games.

Swimming and Diving finished 13th in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 1:36.65 at the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships . The relay team consisted of freshman Libby Bakker, senior Lina Bank, junior Kiley Sullivan and sophomore Katie Kuehn.

Final Time from the 200 Medley Relay



The Tigers post a 1:36.65 in the timed finals and end up 13th.



Next up, Mizzou will have Bank and Zallen in the 100 Breast, as well as the 200 Free Relay tomorrow starting at 9 a.m.!#MIZ 🐯🌊 pic.twitter.com/5V21JMLGOo — Mizzou Swimming & Diving (@MizzouSwimDive) March 18, 2026

Missouri basketball unveiled billboards promoting the team's March Madness run, across the state and at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The Tigers' message following its third NCAA tournament appearance in four years is simple, "Let's Dance, Missouri."

Let's Dance, Missouri. 🕺🏀



Keep your eyes out for our billboards across the state and in @flystl 👀#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/E6MdU6Odb9 — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 18, 2026

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

Baseball: lost 10-0 against Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas

lost 10-0 against Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas Softball: beat Illinois 3-0, 9-4 in a doubleheader in Champaign, Illinois

beat Illinois 3-0, 9-4 in a doubleheader in Champaign, Illinois Swimming and Diving: competed in opening day of the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships - RESULTS

competed in opening day of the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships - RESULTS Tennis: defeated Illinois State 4-1 in Normal, Illinois

Thursday's Mizzou Schedule

Soccer: vs. Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. in spring season opener.

vs. Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. in spring season opener. Swimming and Diving: will participate in the second day of the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships - Preview

will participate in the second day of the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships - Preview Tennis: vs. Eastern Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats

vs. Eastern Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats Tennis: vs. No. 11 LSU at 1 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

vs. No. 11 LSU at 1 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats Wrestling: set to compete in sessions I and II of NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio - Preview

set to compete in sessions I and II of NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio - Preview Women's Basketball: at Seton Hall in the first round of the WBIT - Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

[On why Justin Smith avoids the spotlight:] “For him to get publicity means he's above the team, and that's not him. The team has always come before anything else with him." High school coach Ted LePage

We'll leave you with this...

Following the indoor season's conclusion Friday and with the outdoor season right around the corner, the track and field team discussed what it is most excited about ahead of its opener.

Warm weather, tanning, new PRs📋What else do our Tigers look forward to in the outdoor season? 🤔#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/EzALZWeCOh — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) March 18, 2026

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