Mizzou Volleyball Adds Player to Roster: The Buzz
Here’s the Buzz for Friday, August 15, 2025:
Missouri volleyball announced the signing of Nina Mandovic for the 2025 fall season on Thursday. Standing at 6′2″, Mandovic joins the Tigers at the setter position.
She is an international player, hailing from Subotica, Serbia. She played for the Serbian National Team, helping the squad capture silver at the U22 European Championship. The team also found success at the U19 World Championship, bringing home another silver.
Mandovic was also a part of the Serbian U21 World Championship team that earned seventh place.
She played for two club volleyball teams — OK Tent Obrenovac and GŽOK Srem Sremska Mitrovica. She earned silver at the 2023-24 Serbian Cup.
Aside from having team success, Mandovic has seen her share of individual accomplishments. She was named the Best Setter at the U19 World Championship in 2022.
She joins a Missouri team that ended the 2024 season with a 22-9 record. The Tigers went 11-5 in Southeastern Conference play.
Head coach Dawn Sullivan's team will look to start the 2025 campaign strong. The Tigers take on Omaha in an exhibition game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Omaha, Neb.
