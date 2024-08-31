Mizzou Volleyball and Cross Country Begin Seasons On a High Note: The Buzz, Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
Missouri track and field sophomore Sterling Scott cleared 16.09m in the triple jump to place fifth place in the triple jump at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru.
Scott made an impact in his first year with the Tigers by setting records promptly. At the end of Scott's freshman campaign, he set records for Missouri at third place in the indoor triple jump after the SEC Indoor Championships and eighth place in the outdoor triple jump at the SEC Outdoor Championship. He holds third in Missouri's outdoor triple jump records after the U20 meet.
Last season, Scott placed third place at the SEC Men's Indoor Triple Jump and fifth in the SEC Men's Outdoor Triple Jump. He finished the outdoor competition in fourteenth place to finish his freshman season. Scott also qualified for the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships and the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the Men's Triple Jump.
Missouri volleyball swept Drake to begin its 2024 campaign. Friday's match was the Tigers' second straight sweep of Drake. They now lead the series by 19-5-1.
Notable Statistics:
- Graduate hitter Mychael Vernon posted a double-double outing in her first career start.
- Senior Jordan Iliff also posted a double-double outing in Friday's matchup.
- Setter Marina Crownover, a Texas transfer, had a career-best 22 assists in the opening two sets.
Box Statistics:
- 25-16
- 25-14
- 28-26.
Missouri cross country hosted its season opener on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. Both the men's and women's teams took first place.
The men's team had 17 points in the 6k over the Saint Louis Billikens, who had 43 points. The women's team scored 28 points over the Arkansas Razorbacks 36 points and the Billikens 64 points.
Missouri sophomore Rahel Broemmel placed first with a final time of 17:34.9, followed by sophomore Nicole Louw with a time of 17:47.3. Eight of the Top 10 finishes on Friday were by Missouri Cross Country's men's team.
Tyler Freiner placed first with a time of 18:23. 7, becoming the first time he has won during his collegiate career.
Today's Schedule
- Volleyball vs. No. 12 Creighton at the Bluejay Invitational in Omaha, Nebraska, 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Women's Volleyball: Missouri 3, Drake 0
Did you Notice?
- The Missouri Athletics Department has extended softball head coach Larissa Anderson's contract through 2028. Over the past year, Anderson led the Tigers to a Top 10 finish, an NCAA Super Regional appearance, and the team's second Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship appearance in three seasons, all under Anderson's leadership.
