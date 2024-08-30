'It was Pure Joy': Pride Scores Pick-Six in Missouri Debut, Helps Set Program Record
Just five minutes into the Missouri Tigers season opener, Murray State was trailing 14-0, had only managed nine yards compared to Missouri's 76, failed a surprise onside kick to open the game and couldn't stop seemingly anyone on the Tigers' offense.
But starting quarterback Jayden Johannsen trotted back onto the field, hoping to create any sort of momentum for the Racers. Then he met Zion Young. The Michigan State transfer defensive end came flying at the passer, causing an ill-advised throw to a receiver near the right sideline.
By the time Young had planted Johannsen's face into the turf, Toriano Pride Jr. was leaping in the air to snatch the ball. The transfer corner back from Clemson tapped into his skillset as a track star in high school and raced to the end zone with safety Daylan Carnell and defensive tackle Kristian Williams acting as his motorcade.
When Pride rushed to the Missouri sideline, he was met by a swarm of euphoric teammates.
"I was really happy to see my boy, Toriano, go out there and make a big play, because that's huge for us," defensive tackle Chris McClellan said in a post game press conference. "It was pure joy."
"I was excited on the sideline, jumping for joy," senior running back Nate Noel added. "It's just great to see people that's been putting in work get to shine."
It was less than four seconds from the time Pride snatched the ball in mid-air from the time he crossed the goal line. So quick that the known trash talker didn't even have time to plan out a celebration.
"I think he surprised himself," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "He didn't have celebration to go to, so we're gonna have to work on that."
Pride's quick score also helped establish a program record, the 5:11 of play Missouri took to get to 21 points was the fastest the team has ever accomplished the feat. This was the fastest they had ever made it to 21 points. They would go on to score three more touchdowns and two field goals in the game.
It's not like the Missouri Football offense needed the help from the defense to score points in their 51-0 win over Murray State Racers. But, the Tigers certainly weren't going to say no to the help in the form of a pick-six from one of their newest players who made an impact in fall camp.
"[Toriano has] been doing a really good job in camp," Drinkwitz said. "He's really been competitive and challenging routes and and for him to be up there to make that play pretty awesome. I know it's really special for him"
Alongside the pick-six, the Missouri defense was able to hold the Racers to a shutout and fewer than 100 total yards in the game. This was the first time the Tigers have accomplished this feat since 2019.
More from Missouri vs. Murray State:
Bruising First Quarter Carries Missouri Through Season Opening Shutout
Eli Drinkwitz 'Not Alarmed' with Injuries to Norfleet and Wease
Instant Takeaways from Missouri's Pouncing Over Murray State