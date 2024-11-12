Mizzou Volleyball Cracks Top 25: The Buzz, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024
Arguably the hottest team in all of Missouri athletics is a Dawn Sullivan-led volleyball squad. That team, most recently sweeping South Carolina and extending its winning streak to nine matches, was just inserted into the AVCA Top 25.
Led by Jordan Iliff, Janet DeMarrais, Mychael Vernon and Marina Crownover, the Tigers have propelled themselves to the top of a challenging SEC conference. Sitting at second in the conference currently, the Tigers are one of four ranked SEC schools, alongside Kentucky, Texas and Florida.
The remainder of the Tigers' schedule sees them take on two of those ranked teams in the Gators and Wildcats, both of which come at home.
Missouri Volleyball Upcoming Schedule
- Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Florida in Columbia, Mo
- Friday, Nov. 22 vs Ole Miss in Oxford, Mis
- Sunday, Nov. 24 vs Mississippi State in Starkville, Mis
- Wednesday. Nov. 27 vs Kentucky in Columbia, Mo
- Saturday, Nov 30 vs Auburn in Columbia, Mo
Did you notice?
- Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz believes any SEC team that finishes with a 10-2 regular season record deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers currently have two losses and have games against South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas to close out its season.
Though he's not staying home to play with the Tigers, local 3-star tight end Brock Camp from Hickman High School in Columbia, Mo announced his commitment to Jay Norvell and the Colorado State Rams.
Today's Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Men's basketball: Eastern Washington (1-2) 77, Missouri (2-1) 84, Box Score
