Mizzou Volleyball Earns Ranked Win Over Tennessee: The Buzz
Missouri volleyball pulled off a road upset Friday night, taking down No. 16 Tennessee, 3-1. The Tigers only lost the second set, but won the last one by eight points. It's the seventh-straight win for Missouri, moving the Tigers to 16-7.
After starting SEC play 1-4, Missouri is now 7-4 in conference play.
Redshirt junior Marina Crownover recorded her 10th double-double of the season by creating 39 assists and 10 digs.
Missouri will remain in the state of Tennessee this weekend to take on Vanderbilt on Sunday.
Mizzou's Friday Results
Cross country: The men's and women's team both finished at No. 5. Senior Drew Rodgers and freshman Monica Wanjiku both earned First-Team All-SEC honors.
Mizzou's Weekend Schedule
Saturday
Swim and Dive: vs. Vanderbilt and McKendree and 10 a.m. at. Mizzou Aquatic Center on the SECNetwork+
Sunday
Wrestling: vs. Drury at noon, vs. Maryville at 1:30 p.m, vs. Central Methodist at 3 p.m.. — Watch, Live Stats
Volleyball: at Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz spent the bye weekend visiting Micah Nickerson, a four-star edge rusher who committed to Missouri in September.
- Missouri target DQ Forkpa, a four-star linebacker, announced his commitment to UNC over Missouri.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“There are people in the state of Kansas and people in the state of Missouri that hate the other state, that hate the other schools that are not even sports fans.”- KCTV 5 sports anchor Neil Jones