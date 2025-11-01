Mizzou Central

Mizzou Volleyball Earns Ranked Win Over Tennessee: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Joey Van Zummeren

Photo obtained via Mizzou Volleyball on X/Twitter.

Missouri volleyball pulled off a road upset Friday night, taking down No. 16 Tennessee, 3-1. The Tigers only lost the second set, but won the last one by eight points. It's the seventh-straight win for Missouri, moving the Tigers to 16-7.

After starting SEC play 1-4, Missouri is now 7-4 in conference play.

Redshirt junior Marina Crownover recorded her 10th double-double of the season by creating 39 assists and 10 digs.

Missouri will remain in the state of Tennessee this weekend to take on Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Mizzou's Friday Results

Cross country: The men's and women's team both finished at No. 5. Senior Drew Rodgers and freshman Monica Wanjiku both earned First-Team All-SEC honors.

Mizzou's Weekend Schedule

Saturday
Swim and Dive: vs. Vanderbilt and McKendree and 10 a.m. at. Mizzou Aquatic Center on the SECNetwork+

Sunday
Wrestling: vs. Drury at noon, vs. Maryville at 1:30 p.m, vs. Central Methodist at 3 p.m.. — Watch, Live Stats

Volleyball: at Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. — Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz spent the bye weekend visiting Micah Nickerson, a four-star edge rusher who committed to Missouri in September.
  • Missouri target DQ Forkpa, a four-star linebacker, announced his commitment to UNC over Missouri.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“There are people in the state of Kansas and people in the state of Missouri that hate the other state, that hate the other schools that are not even sports fans.”

KCTV 5 sports anchor Neil Jones

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play.

