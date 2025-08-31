Mizzou Volleyball Earns Second Win of Season: The Buzz
Missouri Tigers volleyball earned its second win as in many days, sweeping Florida Gulf Coast in a match Saturday. The Tigers also swept James Madison on Friday.
After a closer first two sets, Missouri separated itself in Set 3, taking the final frame 25-15. The Tigers won Set 1 25-19, and Set 2 25-17.
Set 3 did start close though, with the score tied at 4-4 to begin. But Missouri gained separation by scoring eight of the next 10 points.
Missouri senior Maya Sands was named the MVP of the weekend tournament hosted by Florida Gulf Coast. Kimani Johnson and Caylen Alexander were also named to the All-Tournament team.
Missouri will remain on the road, traveling to play Arkansas State for two games on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Tigers will then return to the Hearnes Center for their season opener on Sept. 9 against No. 6 Stanford.
Here's the morning buzz for Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Volleyball won 3-0 over Florida Gulf Coast
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
- Soccer at Missouri State in Springfield at 1 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Kansas linebacker Bangally Kamara suffered a non-contact injury in practice this week. The South Carolina transfer was rated as the second-best linebacker available in the portal this offseason. He was unavailable for the Jayhawks' Week 1 game, and it's unknown whether or not he'll be available when Kansas takes on Missouri in Week 2.
- Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel commentated his first college football game for ESPN on Saturday, providing analysis for the game between Pitt and Duquesne.
- Former Missouri running back Kewan Lacy scored three touchdowns in his debut with the Ole Miss Rebels. He rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"That's why you went to school, because you realize that, being a professional athlete, there's a good chance you're not going to make it. You need an education, that's why for me, it was such an important decision to go to college and further my education to provide me a safety net in case this didn't work out.”- Max Scherzer
