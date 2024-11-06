Mizzou Volleyball Faces Important Week at Home; The Buzz, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024
Recently, the Missouri Tigers took down the former top-ten ranked Texas Longhorns in volleyball. Now, still unranked, the Tigers face an important home stretch at the end of its season, taking on the Georgia Bulldogs on November 5 and the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 10.
After upsetting the Longhorns on the road, the Tigers remained unranked in the most recent national poll. The win bumped them up to a 16-5 record, good for second in the SEC conference. The recent performances of Mychael Vernon and Jordan Iliff have propelled the Tigers to the top of the SEC, something that was not initially anticipated at the beginning of the season.
The next two matchups for the Tigers will be very important for Missouri in order to remain in the top section of the conference and keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive.
Today's Schedule
Mizzou Results
Nothing today.
Did you notice?
- Missouri football slotted in the No. 24 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one spot ahead of Navy and one behind Clemson.
- 3-star WR Kenyon Alston is officially visiting Columbia for the Tigers' SEC rivalry showdown against Oklahoma this Saturday.
- Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables said that Oklahoma's recruiting battles with Missouri "are not spicy for him", but only for the fans and social media.
More from Mizzou On SI:
Mizzou's Cayden Green Working Back from Injury While Walters Provides Reliability
Where Mizzou Ranks in Initial 2024 College Football Playoff Poll
Mizzou's Quarterback Situation Still a Mystery for Oklahoma Match
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube