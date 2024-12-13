Mizzou Volleyball Falls in Sweet 16; The Buzz, December 13, 2024
After a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament, Missouri volleyball came up short against the three-seeded Kentucky Wildcats. This comes after the Tigers defeated Texas State in the first round and upset the two-seed and regional host SMU Mustangs.
The Tigers lost 3-1 to the Wildcats in the regional semifinal, becoming one of five schools to hand Kentucky a set loss during its 14th straight victory. Missouri got help from Jordan Iliff and Mychael Vernon in the scoring department, with Iliff delivering 20 kills and Veron 11. Marina Crownover racked up 37 assists in the match and only one error, while Iliff and Maya Sands combined for 22 combined digs.
Despite losing, this was Missouri's first return to the Sweet 16 since 2017. Head coach Dawn Sullivan has the Tiger volleyball program at new heights and hopefully can bring the program back to a consecutive regional semifinal next season.
Wednesday's Schedule
Nothing today.
Countdown to the Music City Bowl, Mizzou vs. Iowa:
18 days.
Did you notice?
- Transfer linebacker and former Nebraska Cornhusker Mikai Gbayor officially visited Missouri yesterday afternoon. Gbayor could be the first transfer portal addition for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff.
- Here's a one-on-one interview with a Missouri basketball favorite, senior center Josg Gray. Gray played a vital role in the Tigers' defeat over No. 1 ranked Kansas last weekend.
- 4-star Missouri football linebacker signee Dante McClellan from Canton, Oh received first-team all-Ohio honors in the state. McClellan racked up 174 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions in his final two seasons at McKinley High School.
Check Out Our Social Media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou DE Williams Nwaneri Finds New Home in Transfer Portal
Mizzou's Top Positions of Need in Transfer Portal
Week to Week 2025 SEC Football Schedule